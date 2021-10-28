Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 8: Quarterback rankings

The quarterback rankings for Week 8 are here, but this time, there are far fewer teams that are experiencing bye weeks. The Ravens and Raiders will be sitting out this week, so if you have Lamar Jackson or Derek Carr, it may be time to make a trade or hit the waiver wire.

Here's a look at the start 'em sit 'em quarterback rankings for Week 8.

Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em - NFL Week 8

Start 'Em

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals vs New York Jets

This should be an easy start and one of the most attractive for Week 8. Joe Burrow has hit his stride and has been producing some good, consistent fantasy numbers.

Burrow has put up a minimum of 25 fantasy points in his last three games and has only been under 22 points just once this season. The Jets are a mess of a team and should surrender some high points to Burrow, even after being able to rest for a week. Quarterback fantasy points have been high on the Jets all season.

Teddy Bridgewater, Denver Broncos vs. Washington Football Team

The Denver Broncos have been struggling as of late, but this could be a good time to hope for a resurgence for the team.

Especially with that of Teddy Bridgewater. Bridgewater has achieved 22 fantasy points in his last two games and the WFT are currently averaging 31 points to opposing quarterbacks. This should be high-scoring for Teddy.

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings vs Dallas Cowboys

Although it may seem like a risk to start Kirk Cousins this week, Vegas has different plans for this game. The current over/under is set at 53 points, so expect this game to turn into a shootout.

Cousins has steadily put up fantasy points, scoring 22 points in at least four games this season. The Cowboys have also surrendered 12 touchdowns and 9th most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. Cousins is a good start this week.

DFS Bargains

Matt Ryan vs. Panthers ($5,900)

Carson Wentz vs. Titans ($5,700)

Teddy Bridgewater vs. Football Team ($5,400)

Sit 'Em

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills

Tua Tagovailoa has come alive the last two weeks, putting up 25 points in his last two games, however, that wasn't against the Bills. Especially now that the Bills are rested and looking for revenge for losing their last game.

Only Taylor Heinicke and Patrick Mahomes have been able to score more than 13 fantasy points against the Bills. The Bills have been the stingiest against quarterbacks this season. That did not bode well for Tua in the quarterback rankings this week. Sit 'em.

Sam Darnold, Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons usually allow a lot of fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, but Sam Darnold may not be one of them. From being benched in Week 7, it may not be time to hope Darnold bounces back.

The offensive line of the Panthers is not doing their part and Darnold continues to get sacked and not being able to produce many numbers. That could be the case this week too. Sit Darnold as he isn't the ideal quarterback for fantasy this week.

Mac Jones, New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers are also coming off a bye week and looking to get their revenge after getting hammered by the Ravens. Mac Jones has struggled on the road this season, and that is going to be the case again this week.

The Chargers are only allowing 18 points to opposing quarterbacks. Jones may not be able to crack 20 points this week. Sit 'em.

DFS Fades

Jimmy Garoppolo at Bears ($5,600)

Sam Darnold at Falcons ($5,600)

Tua Tagovailoa at Bills ($5,500)

The top 10 quarterbacks to start in fantasy in Week 8

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals vs. Green Bay Packers Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Detroit Lions Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams vs. Houston Texans Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Jets Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers vs. New England Patriots Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings vs. Dallas Cowboys

Edited by Henno van Deventer