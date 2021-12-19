Fantasy football injury update: Will Cowboys' Tony Pollard suit up against the New York Giants?

Running back Tony Pollard of the Dallas Cowboys has been a decent flex play for fantasy managers who drafted him as a handcuff to Ezekiel Elliott. For the fantasy playoffs, managers who might need Pollard for the stretch run do have some better news as Pollard returned to practice this week.

The Giants pose as a plus matchup on the ground, so it makes sense for the Cowboys to have both of their talented running backs available to ease pressure off of quarterback Dak Prescott.

Fantasy football update: Tony Pollard’s status for the game against the New York Giants

Tony Pollard returned to limited practices on Thursday and Friday, which puts him on track to play in Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team. The Dallas Cowboys list him as questionable, but they hope that Pollard will be able to provide some relief for starter Ezekiel Elliott. Elliot is currently dealing with a knee injury of his own.

Pollard will likely be a game-time decision so fantasy managers will need to monitor his situation closely if they want to roster him for the first round of the fantasy playoffs.

Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL



Pollard is listed as questionable to play Sunday at Giants. Team preparing for scenario that he misses a second straight game. Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL Cowboys RB Tony Pollard (foot) is listed as questionable to play Sunday at Giants. A more encouraging outlook than last week. If team is concerned about his status, we'll likely see a running back elevated from practice squad Saturday for second straight week. Cowboys RB Tony Pollard (foot) is listed as questionable to play Sunday at Giants. A more encouraging outlook than last week. If team is concerned about his status, we'll likely see a running back elevated from practice squad Saturday for second straight week. Cowboys standard elevated RB JaQuan Hardy from the practice squad. This was done last Saturday, too — before RB Tony Pollard (foot) was inactive.Pollard is listed as questionable to play Sunday at Giants. Team preparing for scenario that he misses a second straight game. twitter.com/gehlkennfl/sta… Cowboys standard elevated RB JaQuan Hardy from the practice squad. This was done last Saturday, too — before RB Tony Pollard (foot) was inactive.Pollard is listed as questionable to play Sunday at Giants. Team preparing for scenario that he misses a second straight game. twitter.com/gehlkennfl/sta…

Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL If Cowboys RB Tony Pollard (foot) misses Sunday at Giants, and there seems a good chance of that with today’s practice-squad elevation of RB JaQuan Hardy, Dallas again to lean on an Ezekiel Elliott-Corey Clement backfield. WR CeeDee Lamb could see the occasional carry, too. If Cowboys RB Tony Pollard (foot) misses Sunday at Giants, and there seems a good chance of that with today’s practice-squad elevation of RB JaQuan Hardy, Dallas again to lean on an Ezekiel Elliott-Corey Clement backfield. WR CeeDee Lamb could see the occasional carry, too.

In the December 2nd game against the New Orleans Saints, Tony Pollard tore his left plantar fascia during a 58-yard touchdown run. In four consecutive games, Pollard led the Cowboys in rushing until last week, when Elliott led the team with 45 yards against the Washington Football Team while Pollard sat out. For fantasy purposes, the Cowboys rushing attack has a favorable matchup against the Giants. The Giants have given up nearly 20 fantasy points per game and a total of 8 rushing touchdowns all season.

Also Read Article Continues below

In 12 games this season, Tony Pollard has rushed for 602 yards (good for 5.6 yards per attempt) with 2 rushing touchdowns. Additionally, he has 31 receptions for 259 yards (8.4 yards per reception). Certainly having Pollard back in the lineup will be a boost to his fantasy managers, the Cowboys offense, and especially Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott. For Week 15, Pollard projects as a flex play or soldi RB2.

Edited by David Nyland