Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 16: Tight end rankings

Week 16 means that round 2 of the Fantasy Football Playoffs continues. Fantasy managers looking to tweak their lineup or seek some assurances for drafting that tight end late in the draft need to look no further. Start ‘Em and Sit’ Em for Week 16 will have all your TE fantasy informational needs.

Week 16 Fantasy Football Tight Ends: Start 'Em

Must-Start Tight Ends to target in Week 16 Fantasy Football.

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers vs. Tennessee Titans

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle

Fantasy managers patiently waiting all year for the George Kittle show have enjoyed the show the All-Pro TE has put on over the last few weeks. He has finished as the number one overall TE in weeks 13 and 14 and topped off Week 15 with a number 4 TE rating. Do not hesitate to start him against the Titans as the 49ers continue to fight for that wildcard spot.

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce

Like Kittle, fantasy managers who roster Travis Kelce have been waiting for more consistency from the king of fantasy TEs. While he takes a back seat to Kittle as the top TE in fantasy football for now, managers should not shy away from keeping QB Patrick Mahomes’s favorite target in their starting lineup. Do not expect Kelce to explode for two long receptions like he did against the Las Vegas Raiders, but expect close to 100 reception yards and a score against the Titans. Both teams are jockeying for playoff positions, so Kelce should produce elite TE numbers.

Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski

It goes without saying that the holy trinity of fantasy tight ends should not ride your pine this week in the middle of the fantasy playoffs. While Gronkowski put up only 2 catches off of 11 targets in Week 15, a lot of that blame could go to the New Orleans Saints, who have the Buccaneers offense’s number. The Saints also put all their defensive focus on Gronk when both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin left the game due to injury. For Week 16, with Mike Evans reportedly set to play and WR Antonio Brown returning, Gronkowski can resume being the safety valve for Tom Brady and his top end zone target. Set Gronk and forget it.

