Fantasy Football Week 4 TEs injury report: Updates on Mark Andrews, George Kittle and more

An injury report for tight ends tends to be lengthy because of how much physical contact they have to absorb in a game. They are exposed to forceful hits, whether they help in the blocking or become an option in the passing game.

With each team already playing three games, the list of injured tight ends is extensive. Conversely, some of them are already healed and have started playing. Below is the latest report for tight ends before Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sportskeeda’s Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer will help determine if you are getting a good deal from proposed player swaps.

Mark Andrews injury report: Latest on Ravens TE

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews

Mark Andrews skipped the Ravens’ Week 1 game this season due to a quad injury. However, he became a full participant during their practices before Week 2. Andrews played his first game this season against the Cincinnati Bengals, finishing with five catches for 45 yards and a touchdown.

A week later, he had four catches for 35 yards versus the Indianapolis Colts. His 40-yards-per-game average puts him on pace to have 640 yards in 2023. While that’s way below his 847 yards last year, he can take over games. Andrews is expected to play in Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns.

George Kittle injury report: Latest on 49ers TE

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle

George Kittle has been dealing with a lingering groin injury that forced him to miss the first two games of the 2022 NFL season. The same injury listed him as questionable for their 2023 season-opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

However, he hasn’t missed a game despite that condition and has picked up his pace over three weeks. From 19 yards in Week 1, the San Francisco 49ers tight end had 90 yards in Week 3 versus the New York Giants.

Kittle’s Thursday Night Football game production compensated for Brandon Aiyuk’s absence. He remains healthy and will likely participate in their Week 4 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Irv Smith Jr. injury report: Latest on Bengals TE

Tight end Irv Smith Jr.

Smith didn’t play in the Cincinnati Bengals’ Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Rams due to a hamstring injury. He was listed as doubtful after being a limited participant during last week's Friday and Saturday practices.

Wednesday’s injury report for Week 4 will give an idea if Smith will play against the Tennessee Titans. But even then, Smith has underperformed in two games for the Bengals, finishing with five catches for 27 yards. Joe Burrow’s status may affect his numbers.

Greg Dulcich injury report: Latest on Broncos TE

Denver Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich

The Denver Broncos placed Greg Dulcich on injured reserve before their Week 2 game against the Washington Commanders. Generally, players on IR will miss up to four weeks of action. Therefore, he can return as early as Week 6 when they face the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Dulcich had two receptions for 22 yards during the Broncos’ season-opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. He had 411 yards and two touchdowns in ten games during his rookie season last year.

Sportskeeda’s Start/Sit Optimizer can help you decide which players will get the most points for your fantasy football team weekly.

Foster Moreau injury report: Latest on Saints TE

New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau

Moreau’s status remains questionable after missing out on the New Orleans Saints’ Week 3 game against the Green Bay Packers. His ankle injury forced him to sit out from the team’s Wednesday and Friday practices last week.

He didn’t play in Week 1 when the Saints faced the Tennessee Titans. Moreau has two catches for 20 yards in Week 2 versus the Carolina Panthers. Since New Orleans didn’t place him on IR, there’s a slight chance he’d play in Week 4 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tyler Kroft injury report: Latest on Dolphins TE

Miami Dolphins tight end Tyler Kroft

Kroft was initially listed as questionable for the Miami Dolphins Week 3 against the Denver Broncos due to a back injury. In his absence, Julian Hill became Durham Smythe’s backup during the Dolphins’ 70-point explosion at their home stadium.

Kroft hasn’t played in a game this season. The Rutgers product played for the New York Jets last season, finishing with 16 receptions for 173 yards and a touchdown in nine games.

Logan Thomas injury report: Latest on Commanders TE

Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas

Thomas remains questionable for Week 4 after a concussion in Week 2 against the Broncos. A helmet-to-helmet hit from Kareem Jackson placed Thomas under concussion protocol for Week 3. It’s still uncertain if he will be cleared to play in Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Expand Tweet

He has six catches for 65 yards and a touchdown in two games for the Commanders this season. Last year, he counted 323 yards and a touchdown in 14 games.