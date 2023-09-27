Fantasy Football Week 4 WRs injury report: Updates on Cooper Kupp, Jaylen Waddle and more

Jaylen Waddle missed out on the Miami Dolphins’ historic Week 3 home opener performance against the Denver Broncos. Meanwhile, Cooper Kupp’s injury woes continue, as he hasn’t played yet during the 2023 NFL season.

They are just two of several wide receivers who were bit by the injury bug. With each team playing three games, physical concerns in a highly physical sport are bound to happen.

On that note, here's the wide receiver injury report as fantasy football Week 4 approaches.

Cooper Kupp injury report: Latest on Rams WR

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp

The 2021 NFL Offensive Player of the Year is still on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury. Injuries of that nature are tricky, as they can recur any time. That’s why the Los Angeles Rams opted to place him on IR and give the active roster spot to someone else.

At times, being on injured reserve could be a season-ending designation. However, the general rule is that players on IR will be inactive for at least four weeks. Therefore, Cooper Kupp cannot return to action before Week 5 when the Rams host the defending NFC champions Philadelphia Eagles.

While he’s out, Tutu Atwell and Puka Nacua will continue to get the most targets from quarterback Matthew Stafford. Both wideouts could offer great fantasy value as a WR3 or flex when they visit the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4.

Jaylen Waddle injury report: Latest on Dolphins WR

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle

Waddle didn’t play during the Miami Dolphins’ 70-point explosion against the Denver Broncos, as he was still under concussion protocol. As Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel shared with reporters last Monday, Waddle is still under observation, making his return in Week 4 questionable.

However, the team remains optimistic that he can return to action soon. Waddle suffered a helmet-to-helmet hit in their Week 2 game against the New England Patriots. He ended that game with four catches for 86 yards.

Tyreek Hill should continue to be the Dolphins’ primary option in the passing game in Waddle's absence. Tua Tagovailoa also showed creativity in activating other targets like Raheem Mostert, De’Von Achane, and Robbie Chosen.

Mike Williams injury report: Latest on Chargers WR

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams

While the Los Angeles Chargers placed Mike Williams on injured reserve, he will be out for the season after suffering an ACL tear.

He was having a great game before that unfortunate update, torching the Minnesota Vikings with seven receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown.

The Chargers signed wideout Simi Fehoko to take Williams’ active roster spot. However, rookie Quentin Johnston and Joshua Palmer will have extended minutes in Williams’ absence.

With Williams sidelined, Justin Herbert will rely more on Keenan Allen, who had 18 receptions for 215 yards in Week 3.

Deebo Samuel injury report: Latest on the 49ers WR

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel

Deebo Samuel took a hit to the ribs in the fourth quarter of their Thursday Night Football game against the New York Giants. He stayed on the field as team trainers attended to him.

In a post-game press conference, Samuel downplayed a potential rib injury, saying that landing on the ball knocked the wind out of him.

However, as Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News reported, Samuel wasn’t at the team practice last Monday.

Perhaps it’s a precautionary move by the 49ers to give him additional rest. His fantasy owners will get a better idea of his status once updates from Thursday or Friday practices are out.

Therefore, keep him in your fantasy roster as a WR3 or flex for now. If the 49ers ruled him out for Week 4, swap him for someone else in your squad.

Christian Watson injury report: Latest on the Packers WR

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson

According to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter Tom Silverstein, Packers coach Matt LaFleur shared that Watson wasn’t medically cleared to play as of Tuesday. He was a non-participant during their Monday practice and was a limited participant on Tuesday due to a hamstring injury.

While his status remains uncertain, there’s a chance that he could suit up in their Week 4 Thursday Night Football game against the Detroit Lions.

If it pushes through, that would be his first game of the 2023 NFL season. During his rookie season last year, Watson had 41 receptions for 611 yards and seven touchdowns.

Brandon Aiyuk injury report: Latest on the 49ers WR

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk

Brandon Aiyuk did not participate during the San Francisco 49ers Week 3 game against the New York Giants due to a shoulder injury. Coach Kyle Shanahan did not risk him, as it was a Thursday Night Football game.

While the 49ers get additional rest going into Week 4, Aiyuk still isn’t cleared to play. Per Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News, it’s also a good indication that he was present during Monday’s practice.

However, the 49ers are cautious with his return, tagging him as questionable for Week 4 against the Arizona Cardinals.

If he's out of the Week 4 injury report, put Aiyuk as a flex option at best. If he skips another game, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle will pick up his slack in the passing game.