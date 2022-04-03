WATCH: Youtuber Jake Paul turns up at Dallas Cowboys practice facility in bid to land NFL WR gig

Jake Paul is the latest NFL fan to fulfill his dream of trying out for an NFL team. While the Dallas Cowboys might not be seriously considering the YouTube celebrity and former boxer for a spot on their team, it’s a unique opportunity to run on the same turf as professional players.

The 25-year-old made an appearance at the Dallas Cowboys team facility and took some time to run routes on the practice field. After his tour, Paul took to Twitter to post a video of him dragging his toes in the back of the end zone for a catch.

Jake Paul @jakepaul



Excited for my road to the NFL Amazing visit today with the @dallascowboys Excited for my road to the NFL Amazing visit today with the @dallascowboys Excited for my road to the NFL https://t.co/tU4RRhy6TM

Jake Paul has a message for his doubters

Jake Paul is not short on confidence. And after a career in boxing, the YouTube personality has his sights on the NFL, and he is not the first person “off the street” to hope for a chance to play in the NFL. Aside from his exuberance, Paul did not shy away from calling out his doubters as well.

After he posted his video of his workout in Dallas, Paul took to Twitter to address his critics:

“Wait… remember when people said I couldn’t box? Then become highest paid boxer, undefeated, and knocked out everyone I fought. now y’all saying I can’t go to the NFL? Honey hold my beer…”

Jake Paul @jakepaul



now y’all saying I can’t go to the NFL?



Honey hold my beer… Wait… remember when people said I couldn’t box? Then become highest paid boxer, undefeated, and knocked out everyone I fought.now y’all saying I can’t go to the NFL?Honey hold my beer… Wait… remember when people said I couldn’t box? Then become highest paid boxer, undefeated, and knocked out everyone I fought. now y’all saying I can’t go to the NFL?☺️😏Honey hold my beer…

Paul came prepared as well. Not only did he address his doubters, he tweeted out his combine-style stats for any interested NFL scouts:

Jake Paul @jakepaul For those wondering I play slot receiver here are my stats:



Height: 6’1

40 yard dash: 4.37 seconds

Vertical jump: 33 inches

Arm length: 76 inches

Knockout power: a lot

Hand fighting: incredible For those wondering I play slot receiver here are my stats:Height: 6’140 yard dash: 4.37 seconds Vertical jump: 33 inches Arm length: 76 inches Knockout power: a lot Hand fighting: incredible

Paul pointed out that his knockout power is “a lot” and that his hand fighting is “incredible.” These intangible stats support his assertion that he would make a great slot receiver. Slot receivers battle inside and over the middle of the field, and rarely take long routes down the football field. It’s a plus trait for slot receivers to have the strength to fight off defenders and find narrow spaces in the middle of the field to be open for quarterbacks. Slot receivers are particularly tough, so Paul is onto something when he’s indicating his preference to be an inside receiver.

Matt Schneidman @mattschneidman Vinny Papale, son of Vince Papale, will be at Raiders rookie minicamp on a tryout basis, @DelawareFB announces. Vince's journey to the Eagles inspired the movie "Invincible," in which he was played by Mark Wahlberg. Vinny Papale, son of Vince Papale, will be at Raiders rookie minicamp on a tryout basis, @DelawareFB announces. Vince's journey to the Eagles inspired the movie "Invincible," in which he was played by Mark Wahlberg.

If Vince Papale could do it, why not Jake Paul? Maybe Mark Wahlberg could play Paul as well in another biopic. Regardless, Paul seems serious about his NFL potential, and maybe NFL scouts will be, too.

Edited by Windy Goodloe