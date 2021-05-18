5 successful NFL quarterbacks with the weakest arms

There are some quarterbacks that rely on their arms to do the hard work and there are others that rely on their feet. There are also some quarterbacks that have weak arms, but are still quite successful and end up having great careers. Arm weakness doesn't necessarily indicate that they aren't strong quarterbacks. It just means that sometimes they may struggle with the deep ball or be consistent with their passing.

Here are five quarterbacks who were successful in the NFL despite having weak arms.

#1 Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

Matt Ryan's arm strength is considered to be one of the weakest, mainly because he struggles to throw a deep ball. It has led to the Falcons signing undrafted free agent Feleipe Franks, a quarterback whose arm is his strength.

But thirty-six-year-old Matt Ryan has definitely seen success in his career with Atlanta, which even includes a trip to the Super Bowl.

From @Andy_Staples: What the Atlanta Falcons are getting in Feleipe Franks, a quarterback with NFL size and arm strength https://t.co/KzIeZbcxy9 — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) May 2, 2021

#2 Ryan Fitzpatrick, Washington Football Team

In 2020, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Tua Tagovailoa created a two-quarterback system with the Miami Dolphins. Tua was seen as a deep ball thrower as a rookie, while Fitzpatrick was seen as a "closer" type of player. Fitzpatrick made crazy plays happen at the end of the game when nobody saw it coming.

#3 Cam Newton, New England Patriots

Cam Newton is one of the most versatile NFL quarterbacks of recent times. Newton can make plays happen with his feet so it's not much of a concern that his arm accuracy isn't always 100%. As long as he can make a play with his feet and his receivers are open, he is an asset for the Patriots.

Build your perfect Quarterback: pic.twitter.com/dGGdEYoXVa — NFL UK (@NFLUK) March 24, 2021

#4 Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger can throw the deep ball when the Steelers need it most. But in his late thirties, he is struggling to do it consistently and deep into the season. That is why the Steelers need a productive run game in their offense.

That said, Ben has been an asset and has seen some really good days with the Steelers.

#5 Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

Drew Brees had just retired, but when he was drafted, many teams believed that his arm wasn't as strong as it should have been. His shoulder injury also made the Chargers worry about his sustainability in the NFL. But winning a Super Bowl and leading a successful Saints team into the postseason consistently wasn't a problem for Brees, so his arm strength wasn't seen as a weakness.