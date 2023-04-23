Former Cowboys QB Troy Aikman takes subtle dig at Tony Romo while praising Dak Prescott despite franchise’s continuous failures

Troy Aikman is seen by some as one of the best quarterbacks to ever suit up for the Dallas Cowboys. The Hall of Famer is one to never hold back from sharing his opinions and he recently spoke about current Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Aikman was in attendance at the Children's Cancer Fund Fashion Show with Prescott.

He eluded to the expectations of the franchise in winning Super Bowls while seemingly taking a low-key shot at Tony Romo:

“Dak has never cowered to the expectations of winning the Super Bowl,” Aikman said. “He’s the only one I’ve heard since I’ve played that is really adamant about that being the standard for a Cowboys QB.”

y Aikman has won the most Super Bowls as the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys - three. Neither Tony Romo nor Dak Prescott have won a Super Bowl for the Cowboys. The furthest that either quarterback has gotten the team in the playoffs is the Divisional Round.

Romo led the team there twice in his 13 seasons under center. Prescott has taken the Cowboys to the Divisional Round twice in seven seasons, most recently last season versus the San Francisco 49ers.

Overall, Aikman has 11 playoff wins for the Cowboys, the second-most in franchise history. Romo and Prescott each have two wins as the quarterback of the Cowboys in the playoffs.

Tony Romo on Troy Aikman's MNF contract: "I think it’s well-deserved"

Tony Romo gave his reaction to Troy Aikman's big contract with ESPN

The legendary Cowboys star made his debut last season with longtime broadcast partner Joe Buck inside the Monday Night Football booth. Aikman signed a five-year, $92.5 million deal with ESPN to take the gig last March.

Romo, who's currently the lead NFL color analyst at CBS Sports, was asked about Troy Aikman's massive deal with ESPN:

“I think everyone in the industry supports each other. I mean for us, any time somebody makes money, it’s a good thing. It’s like players: everyone thinks they’re going to be upset, it’s like, well, when somebody makes more money, that’s helping out everybody else. And so, I think it’s well-deserved."

Both Romo and Aikman are regarded as two of the best color analysts in the NFL. However, we'll see if Romo responds to Aikman's comments.

