Create

Former ESPN host a 'top candidate' to succeed Shannon Sharpe on Undisputed: Report

By LaDarius Brown
Modified Jul 02, 2023 17:27 GMT
Keyshawn Johnson (L) could be Shannon Sharpe
Keyshawn Johnson (L) could be Shannon Sharpe's (C) successor on Undisputed with Skip Bayless (R)

Shannon Sharpe exited the hit FOX Sports 1 show "Undisputed" following the NBA Finals after seven years. The network is looking for his replacement to join Skip Bayless as a co-host.

Amid the ESPN layoffs, there is a report that a former employee of the network could be Sharpe's successor.

Per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Keyshawn Johnson could replace the Pro Football Hall of Famer on the show. Johnson was one of the two dozen people let go by ESPN recently. The former NFL wide receiver resides in Los Angeles where the show takes place.

youtube-cover

From 2007 to 2015, Keyshawn Johnson was a member of the network's "Sunday NFL Countdown" and "Monday Night Countdown" shows. He recently co-hosted ESPN's weekday morning radio show with former NBA player Jay Williams and Max Kellerman. Kellerman was also let go from ESPN along with Johnson.

Shannon Sharpe's departure from the hit show has been rumored to be about him and Bayless when it came to recently retired quarterback Tom Brady. Sharpe was a fierce critic of the then-Tampa Bay Buccaneers star last season.

In a debate over the quarterback, Bayless came after Sharpe and his NFL career. Their argument trended on social media as the former NFL tight end appeared to be upset at Bayless' comments.

Unc Shannon sharpe got pissed after Skip Bayless took at shot at him while talking about Tom Brady 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/Hddec3qI9y

The Denver Broncos great also clashed with Bayless over an insensitive tweet Bayless put out regarding Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Sharpe urged his then-colleague to take it down but stood by it. Sharpe is seen as a hot commodity in the sports industry along with his popular "Club Shay Shay" podcast.

Could Shannon Sharpe end up at ESPN?

NFL legend and sports personality Shannon Sharpe
NFL legend and sports personality Shannon Sharpe

There have been various reports linking the three-time Super Bowl champion to ESPN. He would likely fit in with Stephen A. Smith on "First Take" as a debater or as an NFL analyst.

Sharpe was rumored to have made $3 million on "Undisputed" while Bayless made double that.

Front Office Sports reports that FanDuel has been in preliminary talks with the 55-year-old as Pat McAfee is set to leave to join ESPN this fall. Time will tell as to where Sharpe will end up, as it seems he is in no major rush.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

These NBA players rejected HUGE contracts and fumbled the bag! Are they from your favorite team?

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...