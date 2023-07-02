Former ESPN host a 'top candidate' to succeed Shannon Sharpe on Undisputed: Report

Shannon Sharpe exited the hit FOX Sports 1 show "Undisputed" following the NBA Finals after seven years. The network is looking for his replacement to join Skip Bayless as a co-host.

Amid the ESPN layoffs, there is a report that a former employee of the network could be Sharpe's successor.

Per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Keyshawn Johnson could replace the Pro Football Hall of Famer on the show. Johnson was one of the two dozen people let go by ESPN recently. The former NFL wide receiver resides in Los Angeles where the show takes place.

From 2007 to 2015, Keyshawn Johnson was a member of the network's "Sunday NFL Countdown" and "Monday Night Countdown" shows. He recently co-hosted ESPN's weekday morning radio show with former NBA player Jay Williams and Max Kellerman. Kellerman was also let go from ESPN along with Johnson.

Shannon Sharpe's departure from the hit show has been rumored to be about him and Bayless when it came to recently retired quarterback Tom Brady. Sharpe was a fierce critic of the then-Tampa Bay Buccaneers star last season.

In a debate over the quarterback, Bayless came after Sharpe and his NFL career. Their argument trended on social media as the former NFL tight end appeared to be upset at Bayless' comments.

The Denver Broncos great also clashed with Bayless over an insensitive tweet Bayless put out regarding Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

The Denver Broncos great also clashed with Bayless over an insensitive tweet Bayless put out regarding Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Sharpe urged his then-colleague to take it down but stood by it. Sharpe is seen as a hot commodity in the sports industry along with his popular "Club Shay Shay" podcast.

Could Shannon Sharpe end up at ESPN?

There have been various reports linking the three-time Super Bowl champion to ESPN. He would likely fit in with Stephen A. Smith on "First Take" as a debater or as an NFL analyst.

Sharpe was rumored to have made $3 million on "Undisputed" while Bayless made double that.

Front Office Sports reports that FanDuel has been in preliminary talks with the 55-year-old as Pat McAfee is set to leave to join ESPN this fall. Time will tell as to where Sharpe will end up, as it seems he is in no major rush.

