The Giants' young tight end Daniel Bellinger found himself compared to a popular Marvel superhero after catching a pass at OTAs recently. Bellinger flexed after a catch and the cameras took a shot of his muscles, drawing comparisons to Spider Man.

Art Stapleton, a beat writer for the Giants, shared a photo of Bellinger stating that the tight end was "bitten by a radioactive spider" based on the look. Peter Parker was notably bitten while on a class trip by a radioactive spider, giving him the powers to become the Marvel superhero.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The San Diego State star was taken in the fourth round of last year's NFL Draft. He caught 30 passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns for the New York Giants last season. His two touchdowns tied for the second-most on the team in the 2022 season. Bellinger missed four games last season due to an eye injury.

It looked as though Bellinger was set to breakout this upcoming season until New York traded for Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller this offseason.

However, Waller has played in just 20 games since the 2021 season because of various injuries. Bellinger would take on a larger role should Waller miss any time in the 2023 season.

The Giants have one of the toughest schedules in the 2023 season

Bellinger and the Giants will have the third-toughest schedule this upcoming season. New York will open up the season at home on Sunday Night Football versus NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys. Following their Week Two game against the Cardinals, New York will face four teams that made the playoffs in 2022.

They will travel to face the San Francisco 49ers in Week Three and then host the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football the following week. Weeks five and six have them on the road to face the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills, respectively.

New York will face the defending NFC Champions and NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles in two of their final three games. After winning nine games and making it to the playoffs last season, it will be an uphill task if they want to make back-to-back playoff appearances this season.

Poll : 0 votes