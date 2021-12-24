Gisele Bundchen admits to being intoxicated before infamous Super Bowl incident

Gisele Bundchen has finally opened up about what went down, quite literally, after Super Bowl XLVI that caused her to make her now infamous remark. Having lived through a stressful game, Gisele Bundchen had consumed quite a lot of wine to calm her nerves.

“I couldn’t tаke it; it wаs too much for me; it wаs а nаil-biter, аnd I’m just trying to relаx, so I’m drinking wine. I think it wаs the most stressful gаme ever."

After the New England Patriots lost to the New York Giants, Gisele Bundchen was caught on camera saying that her husband, Tom Brady, could not throw and catch the ball all at the same time.

These were her exact words:

Warning: use of strong language

"My husband cannot f---ing throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time," Bundchen could be heard saying.

Gisele Bundchen's comments were widely interpreted as a criticism of Wes Welker, who had dropped a game-winning pass when wide open.

Bundchen, however, has taken the time to clarify her comments. She has praised Wes Welker as one of the nicest guys out there and said her off the cuff remarks were not said with anyone in mind.

"The next morning, when they made it about Wes, it broke my heart, because I was like, 'Are you kidding?' To me, that's like the hardest-working guy I know in that team."

She has now confirmed what instigated her outburst at the time.

Gisele Bundchen confronted rowdy fans after Super Bowl XLVI loss

The Super Bowl XLVI between the New England Patriots and New York Giants was an incredibly stressful time for Gisele Bundchen. As she watched her husband try to lead his team to victory, Gisele Bunchen downed a fair amount of wine to calm her nerves.

When the game ended in defeat for Tom Brady and the Patriots, she was still intoxicated.

It was after the game that some rowdy fans confronted Gisele Bundchen and criticized her husband to her face, essentially holding him responsible for leading the team to victory. That is when she came back with her now widely panned reply.

“We hаve to wаlk to the freаking elevаtor [where they meet a group of guys]... ‘Your husbаnd sucks, just tell him to go home аnd cry like а bаby,’ sаid the guys, who were probаbly а little tipsy themselves."

As Gisele Bundchen recollects, her rationale and conscience were clear. She did not want to stand back and let others hold Tom Brady singularly responsible for a defeat in what is essentially a team game.

However, due to being tipsy, she did not quite understand the full grasp of her words until later and when Tom Brady himself had to convey his own misgivings with her statement.

But even now she thinks what she said was mild and that if it were not for the alcohol in her system she might have phrased it better.

Whatever is the case, we think Wes Welker can finally be banished as the target of those remarks and we can accept celebrities like Gisele Bundchen for being human: passionate and imperfect like the rest of us.

