"Gonna have to play a lot longer to catch Roger Federer" - Tom Brady joked about matching tennis GOAT's championship tally

In the NFL, there are very few people who are as accomplished as Tom Brady. His seven championships stand above all NFL franchises and all other NFL players. Only his former coach Bill Belichick has more with eight total rings.

Brady is far and away the most accomplished player and will likely be so until the end of time.

Brady's seven Super Bowl rings in the realm of the sport, while wildly impressive, aren't the best total in all sports. Yogi Berra has 10 World Series titles and Bill Russell has 11 NBA championships.

Serena Williams has 23 Grand Slam titles and Michael Phelps has 23 Olympic gold medals. While the quarterback stands above his competition, he has a way to go before topping all other athletes.

Roger Federer would be one of those other athletes. He recently announced his retirement from tennis and Brady wished him well. He also mentioned that if he wanted to catch the tennis great, he'd have to play a lot more:

"Gonna have to play a lot longer to catch Roger Federer."

Will anyone ever have more Super Bowl wins than Tom Brady?

The legendary quarterback's seven Super Bowl rings are probably going to stand the test of time. In terms of active players, no one is even close.

A few former Patriots teammates Duron Harmon, Marcus Cannon, Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater have three rings, but everyone else is at or below that number.

A safe pick, if there is such a thing, would be Patrick Mahomes. He's one of the most talented quarterbacks ever and has one ring already at just 26 years old.

However, that means he would need to win six more Super Bowls in the next 12 years or so. Players don't normally surpass 40 years old, so the clock is ticking.

That kind of success is nearly unprecedented, which means even Mahomes will probably fail to reach the Buccaneers star's total. That also means that it's unlikely that anyone will reach it.

Younger quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert are still trying to get their first Super Bowl title.

