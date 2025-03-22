“Great spot for him”: NFL fans react to Daniel Jones going viral for teaching economics at local college

After leaving the New York Giants, Daniel Jones is set to make a name for himself with the Indianapolis Colts after signing a one-year, $14 million contract. Jones will compete with Anthony Richardson for the starting quarterback job; however, he's also working elsewhere.

While Jones, who graduated from Duke, has already made over $100 million in his career, that didn't stop him from staying down to earth. He was captured conducting an economics class at a local college.

Reacting to this, one fan wrote:

"Today's lesson: How to finesse an NFL team out of millions of dollars."

"Makes sense. Dude knows how to make money just doesn’t know how to play QB," another fan commented.

“Guys it’s really simple. WR demand for the football is high and my supply just can’t keep up. Thats why I’m a backup and adjunct professor,” another fan expressed frustration.

"Theres a reason his name is DANNY DIMES. Bro finessed the NFL like no other bust could," another fan called Jones out.

Another fan shared his opinion of Jones:

"Great spot for him. "Eco 101: How to make money with no talent."

"Finally, a QB who can explain why throwing money at bad plays is just as risky as throwing into double coverage!" another fan trolled Jones.

Colts star opens up about Anthony Richardson after Daniel Jones’ arrival

During an appearance on "Good Morning Football," Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin shares his take on Daniel Jones' entry to the Colts. He expressed his love for Anthony Richardson while sharing how it was going through the highs and lows of the 2024 season.

"I love Anthony," Franklin said (via CBS Sports). "Obviously, being in there with him in the trenches through the highs and lows of the season last year, it was tough, but [I'm] obviously supporting him and his growth."

"Obviously, (general manager Chris) Ballard was very big on having competition. Honestly, competition brought out the best in me in my career.

"When I came in, with Darius Leonard, Bobby Okereke, Anthony Walker, E.J. Speed, those guys made me better every single day. ... So, competition's going to help everybody. Obviously, I still love Anthony, still believe in Anthony, but I know Daniel Jones is going to help elevate that room, too."

Jones was picked by the Giants in 2019 and stayed with the franchise for six years.

