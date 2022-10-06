'Pro-life' Herschel Walker paid for girlfriend's abortion, who is also mother of one of his children - Reports

Former NFL running back Herschel Walker has been in the news cycle for bizarre reasons since becoming the Republican nominee in the 2022 United States Senate election in Georgia.

On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that Walker impregnated an ex-girlfriend in 2009 and then paid for her abortion. The report was shocking because the Republican nominee had previously said he would ban abortion in Georgia, linking it to murder, and claimed there should be no exceptions for rape, incest, or a viable option if the mother's life were in danger.

The former NFL star denied the woman's claim during an interview on Fox News on Wednesday, saying:

“Not at all. And that’s what I hope everyone can see. It’s sort of like everyone is anonymous, or everyone is leaking, and they want you to confess to something you have no clue about.”

Walker claimed that the reports were a ploy by the Democrats to derail his election campaign:

“[The Democrats] see me as a big threat, and I know that and I knew it when I got into this race. But they don’t realize that I think they came for the wrong one. They energized me. They energized me, because I know how they really want to try to keep this seat.”

However, following Walker's dismissal of the accusations, the woman, who wanted her identity to remain a secret, agreed to give more insight into her relationship with Walker.

Herschel Walker has child with woman whom he paid to have an abortion

The woman revealed to the Daily Beast that she continued to be in a relationship with Herschel Walker for years after the abortion and even gave birth to one of his children. She also said she isn't surprised by the former NFL star's behavior:

“Sure, I was stunned, but I guess it also doesn’t shock me, that maybe there are just so many of us that he truly doesn’t remember. But then again, if he really forgot about it, that says something, too.”

Per the Daily Beast, Herschel Walker, who was in a relationship with the aforementioned woman, paid for her abortion in 2009. The Republican candidate claimed he never asked anyone to get an abortion or pay for one. But the woman in question produced a picture of a personal check from Walker, a "get-well" card with his signature, and an abortion receipt.

More to follow.

