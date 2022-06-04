Who is the highest-paid backup QB in the NFL? 

The quarterbacks are the highest-paid players in the NFL. The top 12 highest quarterbacks make at least $30 million by AAV, including the top seven, making at least $40 millionby AAV entering the 2022 NFL season.

While elite starting quarterbacks often receive massive contracts, even backup quarterbacks make relatively good money compared to most other NFL players. Here are the three highest-paid backup quarterbacks entering the 2022 NFL season.

Highest paid backup QBs by AAV ahead of the 2022 NFL season

#3 - Teddy Bridgewater, Miami Dolphins - $6.5 million

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater

Mitchell Trubisky signed a contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2022 offseason worth more than $7 million by AAV. But it's unclear whether he or rookie Kenny Pickett will be the starting quarterback this season. That means Teddy Bridgewater, who is set to backup Tua Tagovailoa with the Miami Dolphins, is the third highest-paid confirmed backup quarterback.

Kayla Burton @Kay_Breezy22



When asked about the #Steelers QB Kenny Pickett told me (now) teammate Mitchell Trubisky has been mentoring him since he was in high school, when he was recruited by #UNC When asked about the #Steelers QB competition he said, “we’re all working towards a championship.” #Steelers QB Kenny Pickett told me (now) teammate Mitchell Trubisky has been mentoring him since he was in high school, when he was recruited by #UNC. When asked about the #Steelers QB competition he said, “we’re all working towards a championship.” https://t.co/CN6vlgGW9A

Bridgewater earned the starting job for the Denver Broncos during the 2021 season, but he was released after just one year. The 2022 season will mark his first with the Dolphins, where he signed a one-year contract.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



This 44-yard touchdown to Tim Patrick over league INT leader Trevon Diggs was captured beautifully by NFL Films.



#Broncos Teddy Bridgewater had 8.9 YPA against the #Cowboys on Sunday and scored twice.This 44-yard touchdown to Tim Patrick over league INT leader Trevon Diggs was captured beautifully by NFL Films. #Broncos Teddy Bridgewater had 8.9 YPA against the #Cowboys on Sunday and scored twice.This 44-yard touchdown to Tim Patrick over league INT leader Trevon Diggs was captured beautifully by NFL Films. https://t.co/NwYllhfjze

#2 - Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns - $8.17 million

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield is currently the backup quarterback for the Cleveland Browns after serving as the starter for each of the last four seasons. The Browns acquired Deshaun Watson via trade with the Houston Texans during the 2022 NFL offseason. They gave him the largest contract of all time, solidifying his role as their future starting quarterback.

Mayfield's rookie contract is worth just over $8 million in AAV, but he carries an $18.86 million cap hit for the 2022 season. He is entering the final year of his deal, and while the Browns have been seeking a trade partner for Mayfield, they have been unsuccessful in finding one so far.

#1 - Jimmy Garoppolo - $27.5 million, Trey Lance - $8.53 million, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo

It's unclear who the San Francisco 49ers will name as their starting quarterback to open the 2022 NFL season, but all signs point to Trey Lance. The 49ers have explored trade options for Jimmy Garoppolo but have yet to claim Lance as their starter officially.

If Garoppolo somehow earns the starting job again for the 49ers, Lance would be the highest-paid backup quarterback by AAV, worth slightly more than Mayfield's contract. If Garoppolo serves as a backup, he would be the highest-paid by nearly $20 million in AAV. This is why it would be crucial for the 49ers to trade Garoppolo if they go to Lance this year.

