Who is the highest-paid backup QB in the NFL? 

The quarterbacks are the highest-paid players in the NFL. The top 12 highest quarterbacks make at least $30 million by AAV, including the top seven, making at least $40 millionby AAV entering the 2022 NFL season.
While elite starting quarterbacks often receive massive contracts, even backup quarterbacks make relatively good money compared to most other NFL players. Here are the three highest-paid backup quarterbacks entering the 2022 NFL season.
Highest paid backup QBs by AAV ahead of the 2022 NFL season
#3 - Teddy Bridgewater, Miami Dolphins - $6.5 million
Mitchell Trubisky signed a contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2022 offseason worth more than $7 million by AAV. But it's unclear whether he or rookie Kenny Pickett will be the starting quarterback this season. That means Teddy Bridgewater, who is set to backup Tua Tagovailoa with the Miami Dolphins, is the third highest-paid confirmed backup quarterback.
Story continues below ad
Bridgewater earned the starting job for the Denver Broncos during the 2021 season, but he was released after just one year. The 2022 season will mark his first with the Dolphins, where he signed a one-year contract.
Story continues below ad
#2 - Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns - $8.17 million
Baker Mayfield is currently the backup quarterback for the Cleveland Browns after serving as the starter for each of the last four seasons. The Browns acquired Deshaun Watson via trade with the Houston Texans during the 2022 NFL offseason. They gave him the largest contract of all time, solidifying his role as their future starting quarterback.
Story continues below ad
Mayfield's rookie contract is worth just over $8 million in AAV, but he carries an $18.86 million cap hit for the 2022 season. He is entering the final year of his deal, and while the Browns have been seeking a trade partner for Mayfield, they have been unsuccessful in finding one so far.
#1 - Jimmy Garoppolo - $27.5 million, Trey Lance - $8.53 million, San Francisco 49ers
It's unclear who the San Francisco 49ers will name as their starting quarterback to open the 2022 NFL season, but all signs point to Trey Lance. The 49ers have explored trade options for Jimmy Garoppolo but have yet to claim Lance as their starter officially.
Story continues below ad
If Garoppolo somehow earns the starting job again for the 49ers, Lance would be the highest-paid backup quarterback by AAV, worth slightly more than Mayfield's contract. If Garoppolo serves as a backup, he would be the highest-paid by nearly $20 million in AAV. This is why it would be crucial for the 49ers to trade Garoppolo if they go to Lance this year.