Houston Texans vs Green Bay Packers odds, picks, line and spread - August 14 | NFL preseason 2021

The Green Bay Packers will be hosting at full capacity at Lambeau Field for the first time since 2019 as the Houston Texans come to town this week. Neither team will be fielding their starting quarterbacks, which makes this game a bit interesting.

Packers fans should be more pumped than ever as they get their MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers back after a tumultuous offseason. Rodgers isn't expected to play any preseason games and will make his 2021 debut in Week 1. With Rodgers out, this will finally be Jordan Love's opportunity to take the field as a Green Bay Packer.

As for the Houston Texans, quarterback Deshaun Watson isn't expected to make the trip to Green Bay for the first preseason game. Owing to his considerable legal troubles, Watson's regular-season status is still up in the air, and preseason will be a true test as to who is the best option at quarterback in Houston.

Look for Tyrod Taylor, Jeff Driskel and rookie Davis Mills to make appearances at some point in the preseason schedule.

Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers: Betting odds

The NFC North champion Green Bay Packers will have a slight advantage as -2.5 favorites over the Houston Texans.

The over/under for this game is 33.5 points.

Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers: Picks

The Houston Texans are at a real disadvantage heading into the 2021 season, considering the personnel changes they've made over the last year.

Tyrod Taylor should initially start for the Texans against the Packers. He will be followed by Driskel and possibly Mills. All three are new to the Texans offense and need to build chemistry with the receivers, and with Watson's troubles, team chemistry should be high on the priority list in preseason.

The Packers should get the win by a touchdown, maybe two, depending on how Jordan Love runs the Packers offense. The Packers defense could also make an impact.

Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers: Money line

Houston Texans (+130)

Green Bay Packers (-160)

Last practice before GB 🛫 pic.twitter.com/dDI9qWft8Z — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 12, 2021

Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers: Spread

The Green Bay Packers should easily cover the spread over the Houston Texans. Even if Jordan Love struggles at the start in his first game in over a year and a half, he should be able to get down the field against a Texans defense that lost one of its most integral pieces, J.J. Watt, this offseason.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha