How to get Madden 24 Beta Code: Listing every option

Madden 24 will be released in just over a month, and the NFL's official video game trailer looks incredible. In anticipation of Madden NFL 24 hitting the shelves, EA Sports has announced a new closed beta for Madden, bringing us closer to the game's release. The developers are reopening the servers to give players another opportunity to experience the game.

This piece will show you everything you need to know about the upcoming closed Beta.

How can I get the Madden 24 Beta Code?

To get the Madden Beta codes, you can follow the following steps:

To obtain your Madden 24 Beta Code, register for the Beta.

EA Madden will then email the Beta Codes to eligible participants.

It’s worth noting that some individuals have resorted to buying and selling Madden 24 Beta Codes on social media platforms.

Alternatively, watch Madden's official Twitter account or other Madden-related Twitter accounts, as they may occasionally distribute Beta Codes through social media giveaways.

How can I redeem Madden NFL 24 Beta Codes?

If you have existing Beta codes, you can choose to redeem them with relative ease. Here's how to go about it.

For Xbox

Navigate to the Games section within the Xbox Store.

Select the “Use a Code” option.

Sign in using your account credentials.

Enter the 25-character code provided to begin downloading and playing the beta test version.

For Play Station

Access your existing Sony Entertainment Network account on your PlayStation console.

Choose the PlayStation Store icon located on the system’s main screen.

Opt for the “Redeem Codes" option at the menu's bottom.

Input the provided code to download the beta test version and start playing.

From the EA App

Visit your EA App Library.

Locate and click on the “Redeem Code” feature.

Input the provided code to download the beta test version and start playing.

You can use the above instructions to successfully download the Madden 24 beta on your preferred platform and dive into the game's exciting new features!

When will the Madden NFL 24 ratings be revealed?

The Madden 24 NFL rating reveal week will occur from July 17 to July 23, 2023, and can be seen on ESPN, as revealed by EA Sports on its official Twitter account. The wait for player ratings will end soon; after weeks of anticipation, we are only a few days away from knowing who the best Madden players will be.

