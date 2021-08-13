How much longer do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have until their championship window shuts?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV by defeating the then-reigning Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. It was a dominant performance by the Buccaneers defense that made Mahomes and the Chiefs offense look inept.

The Buccaneers were able to retain all of their offensive and defensive starters, a promise that was made by head coach Bruce Arians shortly after the Super Bowl boat parade in February.

How long will the Buccaneers be able to keep up with their winning ways

The Buccaneers were able to 'keep the band together'

When Arians declared that he would be getting his free agents back, some wondered whether the Buccaneers would be able to do so. Arians and the Buccaneers coaching staff created a winning culture that not only kept all of the free agents, but also had veterans restructuring their current deals to help make the moves.

The Buccaneers signed star wide receiver Chris Godwin to the franchise in hopes of signing him to a long-term deal in the future. Wide receiver Antonio Brown also took a one-year deal to return, as did Rob Gronkowski. Not only that, but the Buccaneers were also able to retain their entire coaching staff for the upcoming season, something that doesn't usually happen after a Super Bowl win.

Buccaneers are giving Todd Bowles a new three-year contract that continues to make him the NFL’s highest-paid defensive coordinator, per source. He did have one year left on his deal, but this contract replaces that, and doesn’t preclude him from taking another head coaching job. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 4, 2021

The main question though is, how long will the Buccaneers be able to do this? Tampa Bay could easily make another Super Bowl run this season for a few reasons. Team Chemistry has already been established and the same offensive and defensive schemes will be in place. The NFC South as a division has made some changes but some not for the best. The Buccaneers are the clear choice for a title run yet again.

With the salary cap space extending in the 2022 NFL season, the Buccaneers should have more wiggle room in terms of contract negotiations. With the top priority to once again be to sign Godwin and other possible one-year deals that will expire.

Things you love to see. pic.twitter.com/2GgwKa7TLc — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) August 8, 2021

The main determination could be the "Brady-effect". Will the now 43 year old quarterback make another run in 2022. He is technically on contract but at this point in his career, he could decide to hang it up.

But making another run at a Super Bowl run is a tall task. There hasn't been a repeat of Super Bowl champions in seventeen years when Tom Brady and the New England Patriots did so in the 2002-2003 season.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar