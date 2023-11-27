How much does Scott Hanson make? NFL RedZone presenter's salary explored

Scott Hanson is believed to make an estimated $100-200K per year as a presenter at NFL Redzone, as per Fansided. The experienced sportscaster signed a multi-year deal to continue hosting Redzone way back in 2021. He posted the news on Twitter in the immediate aftermath of signing the deal.

Hanson has worked with the NFL Network since 2006, and the Syracuse University alum has worked in a variety of roles since then, rising up the ranks.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Scott Hanson's net worth

According to "The Famous Info," Scott Hanson has an estimated net worth of $5 million. The NFL Redzone presenter has earned this estimated net worth from a decades-long career as a sports broadcaster, and he is currently one of the more prominent faces on the NFL Network.

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

NFL fans know that Hanson is synonymous with the NFL Network. The former member of the Syracuse University football team has been a mainstay on the Network and is likely best known for being the host of NFL Red Zone.

Expand Tweet

Scott Hanson's career timeline

During his University days, Hanson secured a summer internship at WXYZ-TV in Southfield, Michigan. This turned out to be a masterstroke for him, as it introduced Hanson into the world of broadcasting at a professional level.

Hanson secured his first professional gig in 1993 when he started working at WPBN-TV as an anchor and reporter. Over the next few years, he shuttled between roles at parent company NBC and notably covered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers under head coach Tony Dungy.

His next major career move was joining Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia in 2000. Hanson worked with Comcast for two years, serving as an anchor on SportsNite as well as a reporter for the Philadelphia Flyers. He left the company in 2006 to join the NFL Network and has been with the Network since then.

These days, Scott Hanson appears as the host of NFL Redzone, while also serving as the host of "Up to the Minute" on Mondays. Hanson has served as an in-stadium host for 14 consecutive Super Bowl games, typically serving when the broadcast cuts to a commercial break.

Hanson is one of the most popular members of the NFL's broadcast, and the Network regularly features him in flagship programs. The Syracuse University alum has found his niche, and he is a major reason why NFL Redzone is so popular in 2023.