How much do UFL football players get paid in 2024?

The beginning of Season 1 of the UFL (United Football League) is just a week away. The Spring Football League is a merger of the XFL and USFL and will represent a new beginning in professional football outside the NFL.

The biggest attraction of the USFL and XFL was that players could use them to get signed by the NFL. Now that both spring leagues have merged, such players will have an even bigger platform. This article will examine the United Football League's payment structure and provide essential details regarding the league's media visibility.

Do UFL players get paid?

Yes, UFL players get paid. In fact, they will earn more than their USFL and XFL counterparts in earlier years.

According to reports, players will earn $5,500 weekly in the 2024 United Football League season. The camp salary will be $850 per week, a significant rise from the $150 per week camp salary from last year's XFL. Furthermore, players will get inactive salaries and housing stipends for the season.

Ahead of the debut UFL season, teams will be allowed to have 75 players on their rosters. This will enable franchises to select many players before the first merger season. Teams will be limited to 42 players for their active rosters.

United Football League players also have the added advantage of bonus payments to motivate them throughout the season. Player of the Week winners receive $1,000, All-UFL Team honorees receive $2,500, the Player of the Year receives $5,000, and the league MVP gets $7,500.

Finally, a $250,000 cash injection to the United Football League severance fund will be added. The goal of this severance fund is to provide sustainability to the players.

Who holds the media rights for the 2024 UFL season?

In the United States of America, Fox and ESPN hold the United Football League television rights. It's worth noting that both broadcasting giants held the rights to the USFL and XFL, respectively.

However, NBC Sports, which had shared broadcast rights for the USFL with FOX Sports in the previous two years, will not be involved with season one of the United Football League. The reason is that there are more schedule conflicts due to the earlier-than-usual start of the spring football season. Hence, the departure is despite one year left on NBC's contract.

The ESPN broadcasting crew will consist of a dream team of Mike Monaco (or Drew Carter), Stormy Buonantony, Sam Acho, and Cole Cubelic. As for FOX, the team consists of Curt Menefee and Joel Klatt. Also, FOX and ESPN will simulcast the audio feeds of their matches on their Sirius XM Radio channels, Fox Sports Radio and ESPN Xtra.