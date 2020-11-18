How old is Tom Brady?

Tom Brady's name is at the top of a lot of NFL lists in 2020.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has more Super Bowl rings (six) and Super Bowl MVP trophies (four) than any current NFL player -- and more than any player in NFL history.

Tom Brady has more league MVP trophies (three) than any active NFL player. He's started more games and appeared in more playoff games than anyone in the league.

.@TomBrady in Week 10?



Three passing touchdowns and a rushing TD on his signature QB sneak. @Buccaneers | #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/6s5UPEIiIT — NFL (@NFL) November 16, 2020

Tom Brady has also been sacked more than anyone in the NFL today, and he's fumbled the ball more than anyone in the NFL today.

Another list that the future Hall of Fame QB sits atop: Tom Brady is currently the oldest player in the NFL at 43 years old.

How many more years will Tom Brady play in the NFL?

Brady was born Aug. 3, 1977, in San Mateo, Calif. At the time he was born, there had been 11 Super Bowls played; Brady would grow up to play in 10 Super Bowls himself.

After 20 years with the New England Patriots, Brady left his career-long comfort zone this past offseason as a free agent and signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The next time he's a free agent will be the year he turns 45 years old.

It stands to reason that Tom Brady would retire at that time, but if he's still playing at an elite level at 43, who knows what Brady will want to do in two years? And who knows which (if any) NFL teams would be willing to pay Brady to play in two years?

Advertisement

Brady has thrown for 2,739 yards, 23 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season through Week 10. He currently ranks No. 1 in the NFL in completions, fourth in passing yards and passing touchdowns.

Tom Brady (43) is the oldest player in NFL history to throw for 5 TDs in a game 😳 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/glFjqWGz5i — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 4, 2020

Looking up at Tom Brady on the list of the NFL's oldest players in another surefire Hall of Fame QB, Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints. Brees is 41. Houston Texans backup QB Josh McCown is also 41 years old.

Atlanta Falcons backup QB Matt Schaub is 39 years old, as are Dallas Cowboys long snapper L.P. Ladouceur and Detroit Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach.

After wading through a list of quarterbacks, kickers, punters and long snappers, the oldest skill position player -- i.e., someone who has to rely on foot speed and quickness -- are Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (38), Washington linebacker Thomas Davis (37), New York Jets running back Frank Gore (37) and Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald (37).