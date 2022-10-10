How to veto a trade in ESPN fantasy football app?

To help leagues evaluate if a transaction is fair to both sides and to avoid collusion, ESPN Fantasy Football's "VETO A Trade" option was implemented. The ability to block deals in Custom Leagues can be granted to League Managers and League Owners.

Vetoing a trade for beginners

A trade in ESPN fantasy football is a deal between two clubs to swap players or draft choices. As long as no team parameters are broken, trades can be conducted with an unbalanced number of players. They might make the game the most fun, but players who don't recognize some rules might find them frustrating.

If league owners have veto authority, a deal will either be approved or rejected based on the number of owner votes. If used, all accepted trades in Custom Leagues can only be vetoed by the League Manager within the time frame designated by the "Trade Review Period" parameter. Any fantasy football team owner can submit feedback on the trade.

The deal will be automatically canceled if the League Manager vetoes it. However, the deal will proceed following the league's "Trade Review Period" setting if the League Manager approves the trade.

How to veto a trade on the ESPN fantasy football app

Each manager will receive an email with the trade information after a trade is agreed upon. Then, to veto this trade, follow these two steps:

Step #1: Click "Vote on Trade" in the email sent to you

You will be able to click "Vote on Trade" once you get an email about a trade that has been accepted. You ought to be taken to the fantasy app by it. If not, you may also access the fantasy app directly.

Step #2: You can then "Vote to Veto" or "Vote to Uphold"

Once your email sends you straight to the app, you will get to choose whether to "vote to veto" or to "vote to uphold." This is where you will pick the "vote to veto" option.

Tips to Keep in Mind when Vetoing a Trade

You should be aware that a pending trade will be annulled if four out of the 10 fantasy football managers choose to veto it during the trade review period. You can check the transactions that are still pending and, if you'd like, submit your veto via a link on the main League Office website.

In addition, any team manager in the league, apart from the two trading sides, has the ability to vote against a deal. The trade will be promptly terminated if there are enough votes against it.

