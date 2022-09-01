"I believe that we are all learning" - Tom Brady's wife Gisele Bundchen faced heavy backlash about her comments regarding new generation super models Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner

Gisele Bundchen is more than just the wife of future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady. She has been walking fashion show runways since 1996 when she made her debut at the iconic New York Fashion Week. Over the years, she has graced magazine covers, runways and even the silver screen with roles in some motion pictures. As everything evolves throughout the years, so does the modeling industry.

In 2018, Bundchen was outspoken on the fact that younger models post modeling pictures to social media platforms. In an interview with Vogue Magazine, she said that if it was her and that she had to do so, she just wouldn't. She said that the platform should be used for pictures of sunsets.

“If it was me, it would only be pictures of sunsets,” Bundchen said in the story. “It’s not my generation — I have to be honest about that. I’m older, wiser. If I had to promote myself in the way girls modeling now have to do, forget it. I wouldn’t do it.”

She then backtracked on her comments by posting an apology on her Twitter account. She added that she comes from a generation that isn't 'savvy' with technology and that she admires the younger models for managing the demands of the industry in this generation.

Social media platforms, especially Instagram, have helped younger models become well-known faces in the industry.

Is Gisele Bundchen the reason that Tom Brady took a hiatus from training camp?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shocked the NFL world when he took an 11 day hiatus from the team's training camp and preseason schedule. At the time, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said that Brady was tending to a personal matter and that the team was made aware of it before players reported to training camp.

After the Buccaneers' final preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts, Brady spoke to reporters and of course a big topic was his absence. Tom Brady told reporters that at his age, he has a lot going on and is trying to handle everything that life throws at him.

Many have speculated that perhaps his wife Gisele Bundchen could be the reason behind his leave of absence. She has been outspoken in the past about her desire for him to retire. His short 40 day retirement may not be what she had hoped for either.

In an interview with British Vogue earlier this year, Bundchen said that while he focuses on their children, he has always been very career-driven. Noting that it's hard to stay in sync with your partner when you also have children.

"His focus is on his career, mine is mostly on the kids. It’s never the fairy tale people want to believe it is. It takes work to be really in sync with someone, especially after you have kids."

The comments from Bundchen and then Brady's disappearance from the team have led many to believe that they could be related.

