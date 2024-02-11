IN PHOTOS: Brock Purdy's fiancée Jenna Brandt welcomes Super Bowl weekend with epic party

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers are getting set to play against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday night. As Purdy prepares for the biggest game of his career, his fiancée Jenna Brandt is having fun in Vegas with a Super Bowl party.

Danielle Dwelley, the wife of 49ers backup tight end Ross Dwelley, hosted the party on Saturday. It included fellow 49ers WAGs like Sydney Woerner, wife of tight end Charlie Woerner, and Zan Brendel, wife of offensive lineman Jake Brendel.

The party was lively and exciting, as documented by the wife of fullback Kyle Juszczyk, Kristin Juszczyk, who was also in attendance. She left a comment on Dwelley's Instagram post, loving the photos.

Juszczyk also made an appearance with the WAGs at the party and has found great success with her designer fashion this season. WAGs Brittany Mahomes and Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles have also worn her work. However, Kristin went viral when Taylor Swift, the girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, wore a puffer jacket she designed.

The party saw some of the 49ers WAGs take a photo together. It included the girlfriend of standout wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, Rochelle Searight and Hannah Sand, girlfriend of linebacker Dee Winters.

Jenna Brandt has been at many of the 49ers games this season to watch Brock Purdy play, including when the team clinched a spot in the Super Bowl. Expect her and the other team WAGs to be in attendance at Allegiant Stadium to cheer their partners and the 49ers on.

Who is Jenna Brandt, Brock Purdy's fiancée?

Brandt grew up in Iowa with three siblings and played volleyball throughout high school, later attending Iowa State. She also tried out for the USA Women's Volleyball National Team. Brandt played three seasons with the school before transferring to Northern Iowa.

Both she and Brock Purdy were freshmen together at Iowa State as he was the quarterback of the school's football team. They made their relationship official in November 2022, and Purdy popped the question to her last July in Florida.