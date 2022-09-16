In Photos: Patrick Mahomes and Brittany's daughter Sterling attends Chiefs vs Chargers game in style

Last week, Brittany Mahomes posted photos of her daughter Sterling's Kansas City Chiefs game-day wardrobe. At Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night, the Chiefs hosted the Los Angeles Chargers and the mother-daughter duo were present, dressed in style.

The 18-month-old girl was wearing a custom denim jacket that said Mahomes across the top with Patrick's number '15' and 'Daddy' written also written on it. The jacket was matched with a red tutu and red bedazzled Kansas City Chiefs shoes.

Brittany wore a red dress which showed her baby bump. The mother and daughter also had matching purses in Chiefs' red and yellow.

Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling in matching Chiefs wardrobe. (via brittanylynne on IG)

Brittany captioned her Instagram story, featuring herself and Sterling walking through the tunnel towards the field, with the message that it was a surprise for her husband. This indicated that Patrick had no idea that she was coming to the game and that she was there to wish him "good luck."

"We stayed up past bedtime to surprise dad on the field today & tell him Goodluck!!! (He thought she wasn't coming)."

She didn't say how long their daughter stayed at the game to watch her father defeat the Los Angeles Chargers 27-24.

Brittany Mahomes tweets disgust over hit against QB husband

Brittany Mahomes is known for tweeting during Kansas City Chiefs games every season. During the Chiefs' matchup against the Chargers, she took exception to the fact that referees didn't call a penalty when the Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa had a low hit on her husband.

"Guess we can hit QBs like that now"

Brittany Mahomes @BrittanyLynne Guess we can hit QBs like that now Guess we can hit QBs like that now

Referees determined that it was actually Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Andrew Wylie who pushed Bosa into the quarterback. After the play, the Chiefs' quarterback got up and was seen limping and speaking to referees about a possible call. But the referee crew determined that it was just a miss from his own teammate.

Despite a late fourth quarter burst by quarterback Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers, the Chiefs pulled off the victory.

Mahomes went 24/35 throwing, 235 passing yards, and two touchdowns. These are much lower numbers than he had in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals. But Chiefs/Chargers games are always a battle on both sides of the ball as the AFC West rivals duel twice a season.

