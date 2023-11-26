IN PHOTOS: Tom Brady enjoys sunshine-filled diving adventure after years of 'Massachusetts winters'

Tom Brady and his NFL career is one that fans may not see again in their lifetimes. The former three-time NFL MVP called it a career after 23 seasons in the league in February. Now, he has more time on his hands and has recently spent it with his family on a boat with plenty of sunshine.

It is a change of pace as the 46-year-old found himself playing games up north in Massachusetts for 20 of those 23 seasons in the NFL. He also endured the weather in Michigan, where he played college football for the Wolverines.

He and his adventure near the water was spent with his kids and family, and even took a dive into the glistening water:

Tom Brady with his kids

The former New England Patriots great even delivered as he did so many times on the field, but this time it was dinner:

Credit: @tombrady via X

He took to Twitter (X) to share the news, adding which one of the lobsters he caught:

It is a change of pace for Brady, who spent the final three seasons of his football career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Needless to say, he is exchanging his helmet and football pads for a hat and some bathing shorts for good.

How Tom Brady has been enjoying life after the NFL

One would think that after playing over two decades in the NFL slowing down would be the way to go. In the case of Brady, he has been busy adding to his massive portfolio.

The former quarterback invested in WNBA's Las Vegas Aces in March and the Las Vegas Raiders in May. He also became a minority owner of Birmingham F.C. in August.

Last October, the future Pro Football Hall of Famer joined the world of Pickleball with an investment.

Tom Brady and his contract with Fox Sports

Tom Brady inked a massive 10-year, $375 million contract last May with Fox Sports while still with the Buccaneers. He was set to start his broadcasting career as the network's lead NFL color analyst with Kevin Burkhardt this season.

However, Brady decided to start in the 2024 season to be more prepared. His plate will still be full for the foreseeable future.