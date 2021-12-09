Is Adam Thielen playing tonight vs. Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14?

Adam Thielen and the Minnesota Vikings take on the Pittsburgh Steelers tonight in Week 14 on Thursday Night Football. The Vikings are in need of a win in the worst way as they lost to the previously winless Detroit Lions as time expired.

Meanwhile, the Steelers were putting together their own last-second victory to defeat the previous AFC-leading Baltimore Ravens. Both teams strive to remain in the conversation for the playoffs in their respective conferences.

The Steelers will be without Joe Haden, Robert Spillane and Isaiah Buggs for the contest.

Dalvin Cook is questionable for the Vikings after injuring his shoulder. But perhaps the biggest injury question is that of Vikings receiver Adam Thielen.

The Pro Bowl receiver suffered an ankle injury early in the contest against the Lions on Sunday. Will Minnesota have its star receiver ready in time for tonight's big game?

Adam Thielen is out tonight for Thursday Night Football

Unfortunately for Minnesota, Adam Thielen has been officially ruled out for tonight's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The loss of one of their starting receivers comes at an ill-fated time as the team is coming off a loss to the Detroit Lions.

The Vikings will indeed play with a chip on their shoulder as they likely may feel as if they have to make amends for their poor performance on Sunday. Without Thielen, defeating the Steelers becomes a much more difficult task.

Thielen has 64 catches for 686 yards and 10 touchdowns. In his stead will be K.J. Osborn, who has 35 receptions for 412 yards and three touchdowns so far this season.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has shown the ability to have a rapport with all of his receivers, including Osborn, so this will benefit the team as they trudge forward tonight without Thielen.

The Vikings still have starting receiver Justin Jefferson, who, in his second year, has 78 receptions for 1,209 yards and seven touchdowns. The former LSU Tiger set an NFL rookie record last season with 1,400 yards and was awarded with a trip to the Pro Bowl for his efforts.

The Steelers will likely look to shade Jefferson in coverage in an effort to force Cousins to look for other options. If Dalvin Cook is able to play, look for him to take some of the pressure away from Jefferson and Osborn.

And don't forget tight end Tyler Conklin, who has 469 receiving yards and three touchdowns on the season as well.

