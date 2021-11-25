Is Alvin Kamara playing today vs Buffalo Bills? Latest on Saints RB

Alvin Kamara has been a workhorse ironman and one of the best picks in the history of the Saints franchise. But even Kamara has hit some turbulence this season.

Will the Saints have their star running back for Thursday Night Football against the Bills? Here's a look at what we know.

Will Alvin Kamara play on Thanksgiving?

According to CBS Sports, Alvin Kamara is dealing with an MCL injury to his knee. He's worked hard to return as soon as possible, but sometimes, mother nature cannot be rushed.

Kamara is listed as "Out" and will miss the game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football.

This on top of already being without Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas and Adam Trautman. Based off today's injury report, it seems like the Saints' O could be without RB Alvin Kamara, RB Mark Ingram & All Pro RT Ryan Ramczyk. Pro Bowl LT Terron Armstead is also a question mark.

Kamara will not be able to put on a show for his old quarterback, Drew Brees, who is expected to call his first Thanksgiving game in this matchup. Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth will be at home enjoying the holiday.

Mark Ingram could possibly replace Kamara, but he is also dealing with an injury.

Ingram is also fighting an injury to his knee and is listed as "questionable." He had limited practice on Wednesday.

It is unclear if it was a precaution or if it was an unplanned short practice. If it was precautionary, he has a much better chance of playing than if it was unplanned.

What happens if Kamara and Ingram are each out?

If Ingram cannot play, the Saints will be in the same position that the Browns were in earlier this season. Both of their starter-quality running backs will be out and they'll have to lean on their third and fourth-string backs.

Without Ingram and Kamara, the Saints will feature Tony Jones Jr, and Dwayne Washington.

This is only Jones' second season. He's played in six games in his career and has never seen the number of snaps he could see in this game.

In Week One, the Saints gave Jones their best look as they rushed him 11 times for 50 yards. In the game, he averaged 4.5 yards per attempt.

Saints put out a simulated injury report today since they did not practice



DNP

Alvin Kamara (knee)

Ryan Ramczyk (knee)

Adam Trautman (knee)

Marcus Davenport (shoulder)

Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle)

Landon Young (foot)



Limited

Armstead (knee/shoulder)

Armstead (knee/shoulder)
Montgomery (hand)

If Jones can play that well against the Bills, who let Jonathan Taylor run all over them last week, they may not miss Kamara and Ingram in this one. Meanwhile, Dwayne Washington is a league veteran who has been with the Saints for four years.

In his career, he's played in 65 games, rushing 157 times for 554 yards and a touchdown.

New Orleans Saints v Washington Football Team

Between the two, Jones is the bigger unknown and therefore has a better chance of starting the game if it comes down to it. Either way, Kamara could be missed if he is absent from any more games.

Luckily, he is expected to return in Week 13.

