Is Baker Mayfield playing today vs Lions in Week 11?

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has had his fair share of injuries this season. Mayfield has been dealing with a shoulder injury for most of the season, a torn labrum in his left shoulder that will likely require surgery this offseason.

Due to the shoulder injury, Mayfield was unable to start against the Denver Broncos in Week 7.

Last Sunday, Mayfield was knocked out of the game against the New England Patriots with an apparent knee injury. The Browns took a brutal 45-7 loss in a game in which backup quarterback Case Keenum had to finish.

The Browns will now face the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon, but will they have Mayfield leading the offense?

B/R Gridiron @brgridiron Baker Mayfield left the game with an apparent injury.



Case Keenum in at QB. Baker Mayfield left the game with an apparent injury.Case Keenum in at QB. https://t.co/hL8NYhqTip

Is QB Baker Mayfield playing today against the Detroit Lions?

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will start against the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon. Mayfield's fractured shoulder has apparently healed, which is good news for the quarterback.

But he is also still dealing with a torn labrum as well as a knee bone bruise and a bruised heel. The knee and heel injuries are assumed to be the injuries that Mayfield suffered last week against the New England Patriots.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From @NFLGameDay #Browns banged up QB Baker Mayfield is dealing with a slew of injuries today, while #AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray is a long-shot to play once again. Colt McCoy heading to his third-straight start. From @NFLGameDay: #Browns banged up QB Baker Mayfield is dealing with a slew of injuries today, while #AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray is a long-shot to play once again. Colt McCoy heading to his third-straight start. https://t.co/qzBmVGQO83

After a good start to the season, the Cleveland Browns now find themselves at a 5-5 record. Mayfield has been under scrutiny for most of this season due to a lack of productive passing games that the Browns have struggled with.

Mayfield has thrown for just 1,990 passing yards and nine touchdowns along with four interceptions. In the last three seasons, Mayfield has thrown for over 3,500 yards, meaning he will likely see a severe decrease in production this season.

The lack of a passing game has caused a lot of upheaval inside the Cleveland Browns locker room as wide receivers are unhappy with the lack of targets they are getting. This includes the mutual release of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and with Jarvis Landry, who said just last week that there are discussions amongst the team and coaching staff about the passing game.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Mayfield and the Browns may still be .500 but they are still very much a part of the AFC North division. The Ravens have six wins and the rest of the division finds themselves all with five wins, giving any team a chance at the title at this point.

Edited by LeRon Haire