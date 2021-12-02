Is CeeDee Lamb playing tonight vs New Orleans Saints? Latest on Dallas Cowboys WR's status 

Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb took all of the reps with the first-team offense at practice on Tuesday prior to the Cowboys' upcoming game Thursday night versus the New Orleans Saints. Lamb was absent from the team last week for their Thanksgiving game against the Las Vegas Raiders because of a concussion.

Will CeeDee Lamb return for Thursday Night Football?

CeeDee Lamb will be back in the lineup for tonight's game against the New Orleans Saints. Lamb will greatly help Dak Prescott and the offense in the passing game moving forward.

In the Raiders game that Lamb missed due to injury, Prescott threw for 375 yards on 32 for 47 passing (68.1 completion %) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. The main beneficiaries of the 375 passing yards were receivers Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson Jr.

Gallup was targeted eight times (five receptions) for 106 yards, while Wilson Jr. had seven receptions (10 targets) for 104 yards.

Clarence Hill Jr @clarencehilljr Clarence Hill Jr @clarencehilljr Cowboys WR Amari Cooper is being activated from the NFL'sReserve/COVID-19 list. He’s expected to play tomorrow against the Saints. The issue now is how much will he be able to play and how effective due a lack of conditioning and a lack of practice. But he's good to go. Cowboys WR Amari Cooper is being activated from the NFL'sReserve/COVID-19 list. He’s expected to play tomorrow against the Saints. The issue now is how much will he be able to play and how effective due a lack of conditioning and a lack of practice. But he's good to go. Dak Prescott will have his top 3 receivers on the field together for the first time since the season opener. Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup twitter.com/clarencehilljr… Dak Prescott will have his top 3 receivers on the field together for the first time since the season opener. Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup twitter.com/clarencehilljr…

The Cowboys have depth at the receiver position

For Gallup, a third-round pick (81st overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft for the Cowboys, it was far and away the most receiving yards he has had this season. He is in his fourth year with the team and had a 1,000-yard season in 2019 with 1,107 receiving yards, six TDs and 66 receptions (113 targets).

Wilson Jr., the third-year WR out of Boise State, is fifth on the team at the moment with 30 receptions, fourth in receiving yards with 420 and touchdowns with four.

Jori Epstein @JoriEpstein Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb confirms to us he will play this week vs. Saints. Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb confirms to us he will play this week vs. Saints.

Even with those performances by Gallup and Wilson Jr., Lamb still leads the team in receptions (50), receiving yards (740), and receiving TDs (six). The Cowboys’ first round pick (17th overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft has the second-longest reception on the team with a 49-yard TD reception versus the New York Giants in Week Five at AT&T Stadium.

Lamb had an impressive rookie year last year for the Cowboys, as he had 74 receptions, 935 yards receiving, and five touchdowns. The former Oklahoma Sooner led the team with 24 punts returned for 172 yards.

With Lamb back in the fold for the Cowboys, Dak will have one of his favorite targets back on the field as the Cowboys look to win the NFC East and vie for the playoffs.

