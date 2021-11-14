Is Chase Claypool playing today vs. the Lions?

Chase Claypool is the latest Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver to be on the injury list. Claypool played Monday night against the Chicago Bears and apparently suffered a toe injury, limiting his production in a game in which the Pittsburgh Steelers were able to win despite controversy.

While this was already disappointing for a Pittsburgh Steelers offense that had already lost wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster for the season, the news got even worse Saturday evening.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on Sunday afternoon after he tested postive for COVID-19. Backup quarterback Mason Rudolph will make the start for the Steelers, but will he have Chase Claypool as a target?

Is WR Chase Claypool starting today vs. Detroit Lions?

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool will be out Sunday afternoon against the Detroit Lions. Although Chase Claypool's toe injury isn't season-ending, it will have him out today and possibly next week as well.

Chase Claypool didn't participate in practice this week and his status for next week's game against the Los Angeles Chargers is still unknown at this point.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Some relatively good news for #Steelers WR Chase Claypool: His toe injury is not considered season-ending. There was some fear of that originally, but he’s now considered week-to-week, source said. May miss some time, but will be back. Some relatively good news for #Steelers WR Chase Claypool: His toe injury is not considered season-ending. There was some fear of that originally, but he’s now considered week-to-week, source said. May miss some time, but will be back.

On Monday night against the Chicago Bears, Chase Claypool had three catches for 30 yards. So far this season, Chase Claypool has 433 yards on 29 receptions and one touchdown in seven games.

Although Chase Claypool has been a valued asset to the Pittsburgh Steelers offense and his absence will be noted, this season has been different for the young wide receiver. Chase Claypool hasn't been as productive so far in his second year as he did in his rookie season in 2020.

Last season, Claypool had 62 receptions for 873 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in 16 games. Chase Claypool was a much-needed addition to the Pittsburgh Steelers offense last season for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and company.

In his absence, the Pittsburgh Steelers promoted wide receiver Steven Sims from the practice squad to the active roster. He will join wide receivers Diontae Johnson and James Washington as Rudolph's targets this afternoon against the Detroit Lions.

Brooke Pryor @bepryor Steelers have elevated WR Steven Sims from the practice squad to the active/inactive roster for Sunday. Steelers have elevated WR Steven Sims from the practice squad to the active/inactive roster for Sunday.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson, who has been one of the Pittsburgh Steelers' most reliable offensive assets this season, will likely continue to see additional reps with Chase Claypool out. But former WR4 James Washington will now see WR2 reps, something he has been asking for since training camp.

Edited by LeRon Haire