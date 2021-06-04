Is Chris Hogan playing in Premier Lacrosse League?

Chris Hogan, a former wide receiver in the National Football League, is now pursuing his other sporting passion: lacrosse. Hogan made three Super Bowl appearances with the New England Patriots, winning two. Hogan hasn't played lacrosse since college in 2010.

After Chris Higan left the Patriots, he spent just one season apiece with the Carolina Panthers and New York Jets. This past February, Chris Hogan announced that he would be entering the 2021 Premier Lacrosse League entry draft, going back to his roots and pursuing a possible career in the sport.

Chris Hogan was signed by the Boston Cannons

Chris Hogan went undrafted in the 2021 Premier Lacrosse League draft but was later signed by the Boston Cannons. Hogan, a midfielder, wasn't guaranteed a spot on the 25-man roster as a free agent but has shown he is still capable of playing at a high level at thirty-two years old.

Chris Hogan received a scholarship to play lacrosse at Penn State. Hogan had an elite college career at Penn State before graduating. With one year of eligibility left, Chris Hogan went to Monmouth University to play college football. At Monmouth, he played quarterback, receiver and even made appearances at cornerback.

Chris Hogan went undrafted in 2011 out of Monmouth University, but signed with the San Francisco 49ers after the draft. He was released by the 49ers just a few months later and went on to be signed and cut by the New York Giants and the Miami Dolphins. In 2012 the Buffalo Bills signed Chris Hogan, who played for three seasons before signing with the New England Patriots in 2016.

"To be able to make the 25-man roster, I think back to my days when I was on the bubble of getting cut [in the NFL], and that feeling. I certainly had it last night." -- @ChrisHogan_15, whose @PLLCannons face the @PLLRedwoods at @GilletteStadium on Friday (7 p.m. ET). https://t.co/NeD9uhYas4 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 2, 2021

It was during his time with the New England Patriots that Chris Hogan really became a breakout star. In three seasons with the Patriots, Chris Hogan had twelve receiving touchdowns and 1,651 receiving yards.

Chris Hogan was an integral part of the Patriots offense that went to three Super Bowls, winning two of them. Hogan even set a record for most receiving yards in a playoff game with 180 yards.

After his success with the New England Patriots, Chris Hogan played just seven games with the Carolina Panthers in 2019 and five games with the New York Jets in 2020.

Less than a week away from the start of the @PremierLacrosse season.



We’re ready to see Chris Hogan and Bryce Wasserman put on a show 👀 #FlyHawks x #HawksInThePros pic.twitter.com/i5aiHeJlsG — Monmouth Hawks (@MonmouthHawks) May 30, 2021

Hogan then decided to pursue a career in professional lacrosse after the 2020 season. Chris Hogan will be playing back at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts this weekend as the Cannons take on the Redwoods of California.

"Foxboro will forever and always be a place that is near and dear to my heart."@ChrisHogan_15 returns to @GilletteStadium with the @PLLCannons this weekend: https://t.co/WMJfO0ftJO — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 2, 2021

Edited by Rohit Mishra