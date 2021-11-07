Is Cole Beasley playing today against the Jaguars in Week 9? 

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley has over 400 receiving yards and a touchdown through seven games so far this season with the Buffalo Bills. Although Cole Beasley has been the subject of a plethora of conversations this offseason regarding the COVID-19 vaccine and mandates, it seems that he has put that all aside.

Cole Beasley and the Buffalo Bills are off to a 5-2 start to the season and have been dominant in quite a few games this season with shutouts against the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans.

Beasley now has an injury designation heading into Week 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Will the Buffalo Bills and quarterback Josh Allen be without Cole Beasley this week?

Is Cole Beasley playing Week 9 vs. the Jaguars?

In a 26-11 win over the Miami Dolphins last week, Cole Beasley had ten catches on 13 targets and 110 receiving yards. Cole Beasley did not practice for the majority of the past week with an apparent injury to his ribs.

Cole Beasley is listed as questionable for the Buffalo Bills' Sunday afternoon matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Beasley returned to practice on Friday in a limited capacity after missing both Wednesday and Thursday's practices.

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott said he is optimistic that Cole Beasley will be able to play on Sunday even though he has limited practice time throughout the week.

Beasley warmed up early Sunday morning in preparation for taking the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars. But since it is a one-win Jaguars team that the Bills are facing, the likelihood is that the Bills don't need Beasley to rush his rib injury and get back on the field in a high-capacity role on Sunday.

If Cole Beasley does take the field, he likely will be used as more of a backup wide receiver. In his place, Gabriel Davis will get additional reps against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Cole Beasley suffered the rib injury in Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins and was sidelined for a portion of the game.

With Beasley taking the field and taking pregame warmups, it seems that he may at least give it a try even if he isn't at 100%.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen will have plenty of offensive weapons, including receivers Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders and running back Zack Moss, just to name a few.

