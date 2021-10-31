Is Dak Prescott playing tonight vs. Vikings in Week 8?

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are well aware that they are in the conversation as one of the best teams in the NFL so far this season. After a Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Cowboys have yet to lose another game. They sit atop the NFC East division with a 5-1 record.

Could there be a second blemish on this season's record with Prescott possibly missing tonight's Sunday night matchup against Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings?

Prescott injured his calf against Patriots

In the Cowboys' last game, which was a Week 6 overtime victory over the New England Patriots, Dak Prescott injured his right calf on the final play of the game (which happened to be the game-winning touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb).

The Cowboys had a bye week immediately after that game during Week 7 and now face the question of whether or not Prescott will play tonight against the Vikings.

According to NFL analyst Ian Rapoport, Prescott is questionable tonight but is indeed expected to play barring any significant setbacks.

Ian Rapoport has also reported that Prescott is questionable tonight but is indeed expected to play barring any significant setbacks.

Ian Rapoport has also reported that the plan is for the Cowboys to have Prescott take part in the typical pregame workout. If there are any worries that Prescott could possibly risk further injuring the calf, then the team will likely hold him out.

If that's the case, backup quarterback Cooper Rush, who took all of the snaps with the first-team this week, will get the start.

Ian Rapoport has also reported that the plan is for the Cowboys to have Prescott take part in the typical pregame workout. If there are any worries that Prescott could possibly risk further injuring the calf, then the team will likely hold him out.

Can the Cowboys win if Prescott does not play?

If Dak Prescott is unable to go Sunday night against the Vikings, you can expect running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard to feature in the offense. The offensive line for the Cowboys so far this season has reverted back to the unit that mauled opposing defensive lines from 2014-2018.

If Cooper Rush has to throw, he will still have Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and tight end Dalton Schultz as more than viable passing options.

Without Prescott, the Cowboys will hope they do not get into a shootout with Kirk Cousins and the Vikings. That could be minimized by allowing rookie linebacker turned part-time edge rusher Micah Parsons to go after Cousins along with defensive end Randall Gregory.

And let's not forget Trevon Diggs, who leads the league with seven interceptions. He has been johnny-on-the-spot with timely pass breakups and interceptions, interrupting the flow of opposing offenses all season.

If the Cowboys defense can complement the running game in the possible absence of Dak Prescott, they could look to extend their lead in the NFC East.

Edited by Piyush Bisht