Is DeAndre Hopkins playing tonight vs Packers in Week 8?

The NFL world was shocked when the Houston Texans traded wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals. It is also seen as one of the first steps in the fall of the Texans.

Since joining the Arizona Cardinals, Hopkins has played well. In 2020, his stats were some of the best of his career with 1,407 receiving yards, playing in all 16 games and becoming one of quarterback Kyler Murray's favorite targets.

The Arizona Cardinals are looking to keep their undefeated streak alive and go 8-0 with a win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.

The Cardinals will already be without defensive end J.J. Watt after it was announced that he will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery. Will the Cardinals also be without one of their top offensive weapons as well?

Is DeAndre Hopkins playing tonight?

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins hasn't participated in practice all week due to a hamstring injury. In a short week preparing for the incoming Green Bay Packers, Hopkins has been listed as questionable to play tonight.

On Thursday morning, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that DeAndre Hopkins is expected to play tonight against the Packers. This is great news for the undefeated Cardinals, who will take on an injury-plagued Packers team in primetime.

Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo From @gmfb #AZCardinals DE J.J. Watt to undergo shoulder surgery, Cards expecting/hoping WR DeAndre Hopkins will play tonight and the #Packers forge ahead without WRs Davante Adams and Allen Lazard. From @gmfb: #AZCardinals DE J.J. Watt to undergo shoulder surgery, Cards expecting/hoping WR DeAndre Hopkins will play tonight and the #Packers forge ahead without WRs Davante Adams and Allen Lazard. https://t.co/rIsMN9FTux

It wasn't clear when wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins injured his hamstring, but it didn't seem as if he was hindered by any injury last week against the Texans.

In Week 7, Hopkins had seven receptions on nine targets for 53 yards and a touchdown in 31-5 win over the Houston Texans.

The belief that Hopkins will play despite a hamstring injury strings from the fact that he is one of the most durable wide receivers in the National Football League. Throughout his career, Hopkins has fought through injuries in past seasons and even earlier this season and still hasn't missed any time.

Even if Hopkins isn't completely healthy when he takes the field against the Packers on Thursday night, he will still be a factor in the Cardinals offense.

Kyler Murray does have other options on the offense if Hopkins can't play all the offensive reps that he usually does. Hopkins leads the Cardinals with 420 receiving yards and seven touchdowns this season.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Cardinals wide receivers Christian Kirk and A.J. Green each have over 400 yards, making Arizona's offense one of the hardest to defend.

Edited by LeRon Haire