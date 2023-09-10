 Is Justin Jefferson playing today vs. Buccaneers? Update on star WR for Vikings

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson will suit up for the franchise's 2023 season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers later today.

The game will kick off at 1 PM ET this afternoon at the U.S. Bank Stadium.

There has been some uncertainty around Jefferson this week considering the Vikings have not reached an agreement with their star playmaker over a contract extension. Jefferson told reporters this wekeend that he would ideally want an extension inked, but added that it's up to the ownership to get the ball rolling.

New York Giants v Minnesota Vikings

Is Justin Jefferson playing today?

Time: 1 PM ET

TV channel: CBS

Streaming option: fuboTV, NFL+, ESPN+, DirectTV Stream, YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV.

Both the Vikings and the Buccaneers were division winners last year. The Vikings ending the season with a 13-4 record, winning the NFC North as a consequence.

The Buccaneers, meanwhile, went 8-9 last year with Tom Brady under center, topping the NFC South for the second year running. However, things are a lot different this time around. For starters, Tom Brady is no longer in town, with Baker Mayfield set to make his regular season debut for the franchise.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers

Star wide receiver Mike Evans has also been in the news this week. Evans set a deadline for the franchise to negotiate a contract extension. That deal wasn't forthcoming, inviting speculation of an exit. The Bucs WR has also been dealing with a groin injury but he's expected to take the field in Week 1.

The Vikings, meanwhile, released Dalvin Cook in what was seen as a salary-cap casualty. Alexander Mattison is now RB1 on the Vikings' depth chart, with Ty Chandler backing him up.

