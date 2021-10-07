Is Matthew Stafford playing tonight vs. Seattle Seahawks? 

The hype surrounding Matthew Stafford joining forces with Sean McVay has been justified by the fantastic offense the Los Angeles Rams have boasted over the first four weeks.

The former Detroit Lions quarterback, now on a team that suits his skills best, has played at a high level this season and looks like a legit MVP contender. The Rams play in the NFC West, the NFL's toughest division, and Stafford has been vital to Los Angeles' 3-1 start.

Now facing the Seattle Seahawks in Thursday Night Football, Stafford and the Rams will have a golden opportunity to get back on track and, in doing so, put a divisional rival in a tough situation to reach the postseason.

Los Angeles Rams @RamsNFL QB1's second player of the week honor... in three weeks 👀Matthew Stafford is the NFC Offensive Player of the Week 👏 QB1's second player of the week honor... in three weeks 👀Matthew Stafford is the NFC Offensive Player of the Week 👏

Will Stafford play against the Seahawks?

In one of the most important games of the Rams' season, Matthew Stafford will play all four quarters, barring any tragedy or injury. This game is supposed to be a tough contest for both teams, so it's unlikely there's some kind of garbage time.

As both the Rams and the Seahawks are playoff contenders, every game inside the division is vital. Los Angeles is coming from a disappointing loss to the Arizona Cardinals, where they lost their invincibility, and traveling to Seattle to face Russell Wilson does not make the following week any easier.

Stafford will play all four quarters, and he needs to be at his best if the Rams want to engage in a shootout to beat the Seahawks. He's been playing at a fantastic level this season, and his MVP campaign will only grow stronger with another great outing on Thursday.

PFF @PFF Matthew Stafford: 120.1 passer rating under pressure this season1st among all QBs 🥇 Matthew Stafford: 120.1 passer rating under pressure this season1st among all QBs 🥇 https://t.co/83xRWZWn6A

Playing against Seattle gives Stafford a great opportunity to show the country how he's adapted perfectly to his new team. The Seahawks have a below-average defense, allowing the fifth-most passing yards in the league (1170) over the first four weeks. The cornerback situation is dire, and not even star safety Jamal Adams has been useful in coverage recently.

Stafford has Cooper Kupp as his favorite target through four weeks, with Kupp boasting 30 catches over 46 targets and over 100 receiving yards per game. Kupp is also confirmed to feature in tonight's game against the Seahawks.

If Stafford can play this game at his best, then the Rams are the favorites to win Thursday's game by more than seven points. The Seahawks' defense is weak, and there's a fantastic opportunity for the quarterback to make his case as the NFL's MVP to a national audience. Plus, with a win, Los Angeles would get to 4-1 and lead the NFC Wild Card race.

