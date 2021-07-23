Is the NFL forcing players to get vaccinated? Former players, fans raise doubts over new COVID-19 rules

NFL's new COVID-19 rules spark backlash

As reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the NFL has released a memo to all 32 teams with a new ruling on COVID-19 and rescheduling games for the 18-week season in 2021. There are major implications this year since 2020 was chaos in terms of trying to fit in all the rescheduled games due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

The main ruling is that if a game cannot be rescheduled for a later date, the team with the outbreak will be forced to forfeit and be given a loss for playoff seeding purposes.

The team responsible for forfeiting the game will also be responsible for any financial losses and could face further disciplinary action from commissioner Roger Goodell. Both teams involved in the forfeited game will forego their paragraph 5 salary for that game, otherwise known as their base pay.

So to recap, if an outbreak of unvaccinated NFL players causes a game to be canceled:



- Infected team forfeits, takes a loss for playoff seeding, faces financial penalties and possible additional sanctions if protocols violated



- Players on both teams don't get paid



The NFL is cracking down this year and is being less flexible in rescheduling games like they did in 2020. The league wants teams to have at least 85% of all players and staff vaccinated in order to have "normal" offseason and season activities.

Players like Cole Beasley have been vocal about not getting the vaccine and players' rights. As the NFL comes up with these new mandates, it's clear that there will be much more backlash. Fans and players alike will be asking if the NFL is forcing its players and staff to get vaccinated in order to work and get paid.

Senior NFL reporter Albert Breer took to Twitter and got the ball rolling on the NFL's stance on COVID-19 and vaccinations.

"To people who think the NFL's stance is philosophical, or sending some sort of message, you're right. In fact, it's the message you'd most expect a group of billionaires to send. 'Don't mess with my money.'"

He has a point. A forfeited game would lose millions for the NFL and they would take it out on the players by witholding pay, whether their team was at fault or not.

If the league and owners lose money, you better bet they'll make everyone else do the same. Without directly saying it, the NFL is basically forcing players to get vaccinated or risk losing money for themselves, teammates, and opponents without the virus.

There will also be more tension in the locker rooms between vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, with a dense could of doom hanging over them all season.

For example, say Cole Beasley contracts COVID-19 after refusing to vaccinate, and it's the final week of the regular season. A win decides their playoff fate.

Canceling the game kills the Buffalo Bills' championship run, cancels a possible primetime game that would generate a lot of money for the league, and takes away possibly the team's last payday of the season.

This is total bullshit @nfl. So if a vaccinated player contracts which they will ,no consequences? That’s ridiculous. Forcing guys to get a emergency use vax that’s unproven is bullshit. Let them make their own decisions. Would retire tomorrow if I was still playing. https://t.co/NKK759gske — Derek Anderson (@DAnderson314) July 22, 2021

Fans have taken to Twitter since the news broke about the new COVID-19 guidelines and there is the usual group that is bashing the NFL for taking away the "freedoms" and "rights of the players."

To be honest, the NFL is a business and you can't be too surprised at what they are doing after so much chaos in 2020. The issue is that innocent players should not be financially punished after willingly or unwillingly getting a vaccine because they felt forced into a corner. It just shows players that whether you get the vaccine or not, you can lose money and face punishment all the same.

2021 is going to be a struggle for the NFL as they enter uncharted waters with COVID-19 protocols and the aftermath. They have to tread lightly but there will be backlash no matter which route they go. In this era of our society, the freedoms and rights of a person are looked at through a microscope and are looked at as being an even bigger priority than before.

You won't please everyone as you try to run a successful business, but you have to make sure you don't let money dictate everything. Unfortunately for the NFL, they are off to a poor start and it could divide the league as the season moves forward.

