Is it time for Tom Brady to finally ride into the sunset? 

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season ended Sunday with a 30-27 loss to the L.A. Rams, which now begs the question of whether it is time for Brady to retire.

Tom Brady is arguably considered one of the greatest, if not the greatest, quarterbacks of all time. He has won seven Super Bowls and has played in 47 playoff games in his career.

Tom Brady has nothing to prove to anybody. He has won two Super Bowls with two different teams, something that hasn't been done since Peyton Manning did it with the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos.

He also has the best playoff record of any quarterback in league history and has the most playoff wins, too, with 35. To put his career in perspective, Brady has almost as many playoff wins as some NFL franchises like the Green Bay Packers (35) and his old team, the New England Patriots (37).

That's how good Tom Brady has been in his career.

As of now, Brady has not commented on whether or not he'll be back next year. He has one more year on his contract, but one has to wonder if this is how he wants his career to end — with a loss.

As good as Brady was this year — almost carrying his team to the NFC Championship game again — one can only wonder if he is finally tired?

He and his team have had to deal with a lot of injuries and off-field issues that would push almost anyone towards retirement. Will it be the same for Tom Brady?

Why Tom Brady won't retire just yet

Tom Brady's competitive nature won't let him walk out a loser, especially knowing how players like Manning and John Elway walked away from the game with a Super Bowl in hand, cementing their legacy even further.

Brady probably won't want to turn his back on the game with a blemish on his record brought about by a last-second field goal.

The Bucs' No. 12 is not considered the G.O.A.T. for quitting. Against the Rams on Sunday, he drove his team downfield for the game-tying touchdown and for what looked like another Tom Brady miracle; but the Rams weren't having any of it.

Regardless, it is known that Brady does not go down easily. Just ask the Atlanta Falcons.

As some may recall, the No. 12 led the New England Patriots back from a 28-3 almost certain defeat at the hands of the Falcons in Super Bowl LI to not only tie the game but win it in overtime.

Brady wants to leave the game on top. What better way to cement his legacy than to come back at 45 as the oldest player in the league and win yet another Super Bowl. That could be what motivates him to return.

It's never been done before — a starting quarterback winning the Super Bowl at such a ripe age, and if Brady can pull it off, there will be no more questions about who is the best quarterback to ever play in the NFL.

The only question is whether Brady wants to put his body through this one more time? It's anyone's guess what he does, but as we found out Sunday, you never count Brady out.

