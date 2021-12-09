Is T.J. Watt playing tonight vs. Minnesota Vikings in Week 14?

If T.J. Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to make a run at the playoffs in 2021, they will need their All-Pro pass rusher. The linebacker has been unavailable at times this season, making his status a focus on a week-to-week basis.

Tonight, the Steelers face the Minnesota Vikings in what should be a competitive game. Will they have TJ Watt to help them out?

Will T.J. Watt play on Thursday Night Football?

According to CBS Sports, T.J. Watt was not listed on the injury report. As such, the linebacker should be available for every defensive snap of the game.

Barring an in-game injury or a blowout, Watt is expected to play all four quarters. For a Steelers team playing for their lives, Watt's addition will be a sight for sore eyes.

Watt is playing at a franchise-caliber level. In 2021, Watt had 16.0 sacks and is currently tied with James Harrison for the most sacks in a single season in the history of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He would love to set the franchise record against the Minnesota Vikings in primetime in front of the entire NFL.

He has two more sacks than anyone else in the NFL.



He also didn't play in two games. @_TJWatt (16.0) is now tied with James Harrison for most sacks in a single season in #SteelersHistory He has two more sacks than anyone else in the NFL.He also didn't play in two games. #ProBowlVote .@_TJWatt (16.0) is now tied with James Harrison for most sacks in a single season in #SteelersHistory.He has two more sacks than anyone else in the NFL.He also didn't play in two games. #ProBowlVote https://t.co/nko1LByjLX

His odds are good in facing Kirk Cousins, a pocket passer whose immobility serves as an asset for Watt. In other words, if Watt gets close, he doesn't have to worry about Cousins outrunning him or juking out of a tackle.

Cousins' main option is to throw the ball away. If he doesn't get the pass off, Watt will get his sack.

Unlike most quarterbacks in 2021, Cousins is easy prey once Watt can get into the backfield.

Of course, if the Vikings lean on the running game, Watt's opportunities will be limited. If the Vikings run the ball with Dalvin Cook often enough, Watt will be forced to play the run on the way to the quarterback.

If he's playing the run, he can't get sacks...at least that's the thought process.

Heading into the game, Dalvin Cook is listed as questionable. However, Cook appears to be trending in the right direction after dislocating his shoulder only a week and a half ago.

If Cook plays the bell cow role, Watt will have to stop the run to force the Vikings into passing downs and distances.

If he can do that, he will get plenty of sack opportunities and a better chance at setting a new franchise sack record for a town affectionately known as "Blitzburgh."

