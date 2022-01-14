"It's something that we look forward to" - Carmelo Anthony enjoys being compared to Tom Brady

Quarterback Tom Brady has been in the National Football League long enough that comparisons to his game are sure to come, in regards to other professional athletes. This time, it's not even in regards to the NFL.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James gave his team a talk before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season and compared his Lakers team to Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

James told his team that they were similar to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers because the Lakers had made significant moves in the offseason to sign veteran players, just like Tampa Bay had done the previous season.

James' Los Angeles Lakers teammate Carmelo Anthony said recently that he enjoyed the comparison to Brady and what he and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have done in his two seasons with the team.

"It's a great comparison. It's something that we look forward to. We listen to it, we hear it. It's a great comparison."-Carmelo Anthony on the comparison of the Lakers to the Buccaneers

LeBron James compares his Lakers' team to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers

Before the season even started, LeBron James told his team the Lakers could be like Tom Brady's Bucs that started rocky and finished strong.

When the former Patriots' quarterback signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, they got off to a rocky start. It wasn't until about midway through the 2020 season that the Buccaneers looked like contenders. Then, the 44-year-old and the Bucs, then, went on a run and ended up being the first NFL team to win the Super Bowl in their home stadium, in Brady's first season with his new team.

"Just from the standpoint of starting off slow and having new guys on the team. New system. Guys trying to figure it out, guys trying to figure out how to play with LeBron and [ Anthony Davis] and now incorporating Russ and just now everybody figuring out what their role is," he told reporters on a video conference call. "And what made it beautiful for the Bucs is that, once it came together, it came together and you saw what happened with that."

Bucs WR Mike Evans says Tom Brady is the greatest football mind he's ever seen.

Lebron James apparently felt that, even before the NBA season began, he had the makings of a team that was similiar to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Lakers, with the new additions they garnered this offseason have seemed to hit a stride and are currently at 21-20 and are on the path to get back to the playoffs and hope to win another championship title as they did in 2020.

If history does repeat itself for James, Anthony and the Los Angeles Lakers, then they should be on track to make a playoff run and win a title in their first season together.

