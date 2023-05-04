Jackson Mahomes controversy timeline: From TikTok hate to sexual battery arrest, all you need to know

Jackson Mahomes has been attracting controversy for years.

Mostly known as Patrick Mahomes' younger brother, Jackson (along with sister-in-law Brittany) has been trolled relentlessly. Beginning with TikTok videos to being arrested for sexual battery, the issues following Jackson seem to have gotten worse.

The problems, of course, affect the entire Mahomes family.

Along with Jackson, Brittany and mother Randi Mahomes are equally sought after on social media. While a few fans continue to support the family, others believe that Jackson and Brittany's antics harm Patrick's reputation.

Throughout all of this, Mahomes has supported his family, making sure to speak up against trolls as and when necessary.

That being said, no words seem to have deterred users from sharing their opinions.

Jackson Mahomes' TikTok videos cause problems for Chiefs QB Patrick (2021)

In September 2021, Jackson Mahomes garnered negative attention for throwing water on Baltimore Ravens fans. This reaction came after the Ravens beat the Kansas City Chiefs, eliciting an extreme reaction from Jackson.

idk @pheargers Jackson Mahomes pours water on Ravens fan after the chiefs loss! Jackson Mahomes pours water on Ravens fan after the chiefs loss! https://t.co/KLpvSor5XH

Mahomes, when asked, agreed that this wasn't a normal reaction. However, there can be two sides to each story:

"Obviously, it's something we don't want to necessarily do," Mahomes said. "[But] there were things that were said to him and [Patrick's fiancée Brittany Matthews] that you don't see on the clip."

However, Jackson made things worse for himself in October. In one of his egregious issues to date, the 22-year-old danced on the late Washington Commanders star Sean Taylor's retired jersey number before a game.

The video, which was uploaded to TikTok, instantly garnered criticism. Sean Taylor had been shot and killed in 2007, so the team honored him and his jersey number by placing a memorial logo on the field.

Ultimately, Jackson aplogized on Twitter:

Jackson Mahomes @jacksonmahomes I want to sincerely apologize for accidentally being on the Sean Taylor #21 at FedEx Field. We were directed to stand in that area and I meant absolutely no disrespect to him or his family. I want to sincerely apologize for accidentally being on the Sean Taylor #21 at FedEx Field. We were directed to stand in that area and I meant absolutely no disrespect to him or his family.

Jackson Mahomes continues to get trolled while berating bartenders on video (2022)

In 2022, another video featuring Jackson circulated on the internet. Mahomes' younger brother was recorded causing a fuss in a bar. Furthermore, he was also seen talking badly to the bartender. While one cannot confirm more details, it seemed like Mahomes was certainly drunk as he yelled.

Earlier in February, countless rumors hinted at Patrick Mahomes banning his brother and his wife from attending his games. The reason wasn't clear and indicated that this was all due to the many controversies.

However, the Chiefs QB dismissed the rumors, stating that people believe anything these days.

"Y’all just be making stuff up these days 😂😂😂" Patrick wrote.

Jackson Mahomes arrested for sexual battery weeks after being accused by restaurant owner (2023)

After beginning with a small issue about gatecrashing Mahomes' interview, Jackson's 2023 went downhill following sexual assault allegations in February. He allegedly assaulted the owner of a restaurant, while also shoving a waiter in the process.

The alleged victim is Aspen Vaughn, the 40-year-old owner of Aspen’s Restaurant and Lounge, located in Overland Park, Kansas. Police conducted an investigation following the incident and eventually arrested Jackson Mahomes on May 3.

Accoriding to reports, Mahomes forcibly touched the victim and was looking to "arouse and satisfy" his (and another's) sexual desires. Additionally, Aspen claimed that his incluence in KC made her hesitant to lodge a complaint.

Previously, Mahomes' lawyer Brandon Davies denied all allegations:

“Jackson has done nothing wrong. Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser including the statements of several witnesses."

That being said, Mahomes bonded out from the Johnson County Detention Center. As he was filmed leaving, the internet star refused to answer any questions.

