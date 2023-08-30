Jalen Reagor landing spots: 3 teams that should sign former Vikings WR

Jalen Reagor is a free man in the worst of ways after getting released during cutdown week. However, it's too early to call an end to his career. He's still young enough at 24 years old that an argument could be made that his potential hasn't been fully realized.

Between the Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles, he's spent time with teams that have some of the best receivers in football.

Now, if the wide receiver could land with a team needing an influx of talent at the position, he could carve out a place for the 2023 season. Here's a look at three potential options for the stranded pass catcher.

#1 - New England Patriots

Cincinnati Bengals v New England Patriots

Bill Belichick kicked off the early offseason by nabbing offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien. He also added Juju Smith-Schuster and Ezekiel Elliott to the offense during the warmer months.

Now, as the weather begins to turn, he could boost the offense one more time for Mac Jones. Jones and Reagor are roughly the same age, so a connection could flourish between the two.

#2 - Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson at Los Angeles Rams v Denver Broncos

The Broncos have had their offense gouged by wide receiver injuries for yet another season.

Tim Patrick, Jalen Virgil, and Albert Okwegbunum will not be with the team this season. Patrick and Virgil will miss due to injuries, and "Albert O." was just traded to the Philadelphia Eagles. Jerry Jeudy also has a hamstring injury that could doom him for the entire season.

In other words, the team desperately needs a wide receiver in what could be Russell Wilson's last stand as a bonafide starter in the NFL specifically the Broncos country.

#3 - Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray at Kansas City Chiefs v Arizona Cardinals

Some argue that the Cardinals are tanking for Kyler Murray's replacement after refusing to make a big move at quarterback after placing their quarterback on the PUP list.

Adding Reagor would at least somewhat reassure fans that, yes, the team is still attempting to win football games this season. Also, after losing DeAndre Hopkins, any ammunition that can be had should be had.

Jalen Reagor stats

Jalen Reagor at Pittsburgh Steelers v Philadelphia Eagles

The wide receiver started slow with the Philadelphia Eagles and has only gotten slower. He earned just 396 yards and a touchdown in 2020.

In 2021, he earned 299 yards and two touchdowns. In 2022, as a member of the Minnesota Vikings, he earned just 104 yards and a touchdown.

Jalen Reagor contract details

Jalen Reagor at Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp

As it stands, the receiver will make about $2.4 million in 2023 from the Vikings as a result of the dead cap costs associated with cutting him.

If he wants, he can skip the year and still live comfortably. However, that might be the final nail in the coffin for a player who hasn't shown a ton in the time he's spent in the league. If he is signed this season, expect a bottom-tier deal.

