Jerry Jones provides promising update about Cowboys' coaching situation

The Dallas Cowboys' offseason has been full of rumors and speculation surrounding the future of their coaching staff. Mike McCarthy was in the hot seat after failing to make it out of the wild-card round of the playoffs.

The likeliest candidates to replace McCarthy — Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn — received interviews for head coaching gigs elsewhere. Moore and Quinn were among the most sought-after assistant coaches in the league.

Owner Jerry Jones spoke to 105.3 The Fan radio station on Friday and gave his vote of confidence over Moore's return as offensive coordinator.

“I believe he’ll be back next year," Jones said, as per 105.3 The Fan.

Quinn will return as the defensive coordinator in 2022. Special teams coordinator John Fassel is returning as well. The Cowboys are looking to run it back with the same staff that went 12-5 this year.

Cowboys coaching staff likely to be fully intact for the 2022 season

Moore's status is the last unknown variable in Jones' vision of his coaching staff returning in full. Moore has interviewed with the Broncos as Quinn did. He's also had two interviews with the Miami Dolphins and is one of the finalists for the position.

For the Cowboys to get over the hump next season, the returns of Moore and Quinn are essential. The offense was electrifying during the regular season when Dak Prescott was healthy and playing well.

Their offense finished first in the NFL in points per game and had the fourth-most passing yards per game. The offense also finished with the fifth-most yards per play and the second-most yards per game.

Moore has been vital to the offense, and Quinn has been equally crucial for turning around the defense. Quinn is so valuable that Jones took responsibility for keeping him in Dallas.

Before Quinn joined the staff in 2021, Dallas's defense allowed the fifth-most points per game and the tenth-most yards per game. Quinn helped Trevon Diggs become an All-Pro cornerback and coached Micah Parsons to a likely defensive rookie of the year award.

The fallout from the Cowboys' loss to the San Fransisco 49ers is still in the works. Moore is the lone coach whose status is undecided. But the futures of players such as Amari Cooper, Randy Gregory and Michael Gallup are still up in the air.

If Dallas are able to retain their entire staff, they'll enter next season with a lot of confidence. McCarthy, in particular, will be under pressure to perform well to hold off Sean Payton (whom Jones is enamored with) in 2023.

