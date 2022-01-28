"He won't have the final say” - Analyst believes Jerry Jones and Sean Payton's relationship wouldn’t work for Cowboys

Sean Payton may be in retirement for the 2022 season. But in his press conference the coach said that he still has unfinished business in football. One possibility is that Payton is lured to the Dallas Cowboys by owner Jerry Jones to become the team's next head coach in 2023.

However, not everyone is sold on the prospect of Payton being the next Cowboys head coach. One of those people is ESPN analyst Sam Acho. Acho spoke on First Take on Friday and said he believes control over roster personnel is likely to play a role in Payton not joining the Saints.

"The only issue with that? I love where you're going with that. My only issue is this," Acho said. "In New Orleans, Sean Payton had complete control, right? Yes, there was a GM in place. But Sean Payton had the final say on who was on the roster.

"I know because after an injury I got a chance to try out for the Saints, and some people liked me, but Sean Payton for whatever reason didn’t sign me. So I know that he has the final say. In Dallas, Sean Payton will not have the final say no matter how much Jerry Jones might say he will to get him there."

Acho makes a good point, as Jones has always had control of the personnel while running the Cowboys. Jones' history of controlling personnel has caused rifts between himself and former head coaches such as Bill Parcells.

Calvin Watkins @calvinwatkins In terms of the personnel Jerry Jones says, "I have last say on everything since I brought the team (in) 1989." @1053thefan In terms of the personnel Jerry Jones says, "I have last say on everything since I brought the team (in) 1989." @1053thefan

Acho believes that regardless of the promises Jones makes to Payton, as long as Jones is running the team, the relationship won't work.

"No matter how much you might say, oh it’s your team and your roster, and you're this, and you're that, Jerry Jones will not give Sean Payton the final say," said Acho. "And maybe it doesn't matter as much to him, maybe the cache and the juice matters more because New Orleans didn't have that much juice. Even though they were winning.

"I get it's not a huge brand like the Cowboys are, but if you want [to] control the roster you want. He [Payton] doesn't care about the magnitude. I think he wants to win the games and I think it's just tough in Dallas if you want that control, and you got Jerry Jones in the same building.”

Sean Payton is taking a year off before deciding his coaching future

New Orleans Saints v Philadelphia Eagles

Payton is planning to enjoy his year away from coaching. The 58-year-old has been a head coach for the last 15 years. Now that he's stepped away from the New Orleans Saints, he has many options ahead of him.

There's a high chance Payton will be offered a broadcasting job for next season. That would help him stay involved in the sport for a year.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



"I still have a vision for doing things in football, and I'll be honest with you, that might be coaching again at some point. I don't think it's this year ... that's not where my heart is right now."



@Saints Sean Payton addressed what may be next in his career:"I still have a vision for doing things in football, and I'll be honest with you, that might be coaching again at some point. I don't think it's this year ... that's not where my heart is right now." Sean Payton addressed what may be next in his career:"I still have a vision for doing things in football, and I'll be honest with you, that might be coaching again at some point. I don't think it's this year ... that's not where my heart is right now."🎥 @Saints https://t.co/EB0071zjCJ

Payton comes from Parcells' coaching tree. Parcells himself came out of retirement after four years to coach the Cowboys. Payton could follow in his mentor's footsteps and do the same after taking a year off.

Also Read Article Continues below

Acho's point about Jones and Payton potentially disagreeing over who is in charge of roster personnel is one thing to remember when rumors of Payton joining the Cowboys heat up again.

Edited by Piyush Bisht