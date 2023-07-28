Joe Burrow has been slowly emerging as a leader of the Cincinnati Bengals, as the quarterback looks to lead the franchise to a Super Bowl. One of the best players in the team's nearly 60-year history hopes Burrow stays with the team for a long time.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Anthony Munoz made an appearance on GMFB to talk about the 26-year-old star and getting a new deal done.

"Hopefully they get it done," said Munoz. "I’m one that has been waiting for it to get done. They have to wrap it up, they have to sign him, they have to make sure he’s here for his entire career. Hopefully this will expedite things."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Good Morning Football @gmfb



The impact of Joe Burrow's injury on timing of potential extension

What advice he would give Bengals O-Line

We revisit the "Best Cincinnatian" list where he sits at #7 Pro Football HOF OT @AnthonyMunozHOF joins us at the breakfast table for some @Bengals talkThe impact of Joe Burrow's injury on timing of potential extensionWhat advice he would give Bengals O-LineWe revisit the "Best Cincinnatian" list where he sits at #7 pic.twitter.com/s8bYEWBRpt

The Joe Burrow-led Bengals came up short in Super Bowl 56 against the Rams in the 2021 season. Last season, Cincinnati lost in the AFC Championship game to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Burrow finished in the top five in the 2022 season in passing yards (4,475 yards) and touchdowns (35). It marked the second straight season he threw for 4,000 yards and 30+ touchdowns.

His previous two seasons are the two best for any quarterback in Bengals history in terms of passing yards.

What could Joe Burrow's contract extension look like? Projecting Bengals QB's numbers

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Per Spotrac, Joe Burrow's market value is a six-year deal worth $53.7 million per season. It would be the biggest deal for a quarterback in NFL history.

Burrow has seen many of his contemporaries get massive extentions with their teams as of late. Lamar Jackson was given a five-year, $260 million extension with the Ravens in April.

Kelsey Conway @KelseyLConway Joe Burrow on why it was important for him to show to training camp and participate despite not having a new contract: "I need these days to be my best."



That's a franchise QB answer if I've ever seen one

This month saw the Los Angeles Chargers give Justin Herbert a five-year extension worth $262.5 million. It incluedes a $16,128,376 signing bonus as well as $218,738,376 guaranteed.

Joe Burrow injury update: When will Bengals QB return to action?

The top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft was carted off the field due to a non-football injury. Head coach Zac Taylor commented that it was just a strain to his calf and won't miss any significant time.

There's no timetable for when the 2021 AP Comeback Player of the Year will return to practice with the Bengals.

This comes as a huge relief as Burrow missed the rest of the 2020 season with injuries to his ACL, MCL, PCL, and Meniscus.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit GMFB and H/T Sportskeeda.