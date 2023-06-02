In 2016, Colin Kaepernick created shockwaves across the NFL and America when he began protesting injustice by kneeling during the National Anthem. It caused a great division in the league, even provoking an opinion from an NFL legend. Joe Montana spoke on Kaepernick's activism and taking a knee.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer told the Sporting News that the quarterback's kneeling wasn't the problem; it was how his actions impacted the locker room. He used his time with former head coach Bill Walsh as an example:

"Everyone thinks it is the stance he took; one of the things you don’t look for is distractions in the locker room. You can go back to Bill Walsh and as soon as there were guys that weren't fitting in what he was looking for, it didn't matter how good you were.

"You weren't on the team for very long. You have to have people who want the same thing, fighting for the same thing and willing to put in the time."

Joe Montana added that he was uncertain if the kneeling was the reason the San Francisco 49ers quarterback was still a free agent after the 2016 season:

"I'm not sure, I think there's an injury somewhere he probably gets in. In most cases, you look at Tim Tebow—a great guy and everybody was talking about him.

"But what it comes down to is 40 percent completion or even in the low 50s, you can't win in the league with that. You won't be in the league very long. It comes down to his play as much as anything."

Kaepernick's kneeling came as a result of protesting racial injustices in America. During that 2016 season with the San Francisco 49ers, Kaepernick started 11 of the 12 games he appeared in.

He threw for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions while rushing for 468 yards and two touchdowns. His 59.2 completion percentage was 26th amongst starters that season.

Did a team sign Kaepernick after his exit from the 49ers?

No team signed the former University of Nevada star after he opted out of playing for the 49ers. One team that did show interest was the Seattle Seahawks as a backup to Russell Wilson. However, the team went in another direction by signing Austin Davis.

Since being out of the league, the Milwaukee, Wisconsin, native has been focused on continuing his activism. Yet, the itch for a second chance to play in the league came when he tried out for the Las Vegas Raiders last May. The Raiders didn't sign him to their roster.

