"I think it’s just not acceptable" - Julian Edelman wasn't really surprised by Jon Gruden's resignation over racist comments

It's been just about a week since the initial release of controversial emails that forced Jon Gruden to resign as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Gruden's emails were discovered as part of an investigation of the Washington Football Team.

Gruden sent emails containing racist, sexist and mysoginistic language to then-Washington Football Team President Bruce Allen.

It seems that just about everyone involved in the National Football League, present or past, has been asked their opinion about the Jon Gruden situation.

Recently retired New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was the latest to voice his opinion on the topic in a recent interview.

Julian Edelman not surprised by Gruden's resignation amidst release of emails

Longtime New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, who recently retired from the NFL, was a guest on the "Inside the NFL" broadcast on Paramount+. Edelman said that the type of language that Gruden used is just unacceptable everywhere, but most specifically in the NFL where they are trying to welcome everyone of all backgrounds, genders and sexuality to the game.

Gruden's words could end up stopping any and all progress that the league has made in that area.

Here is what Edelman had to say:

“You know what? We’re trying to gain inclusivity in our league, We’ve been trying it with every form of background, sexuality, women — we have women coaches now, referees. And when you have a leader and one of the biggest faces in our league have stuff like this come out, I mean, was I surprised?I wasn’t surprised."

Edelman then went on to say that although he doesn't believe in 'cancel culture', he does believe that in order to make a change in the NFL, that holding people accountable for their actions is a big step in the right direction.

Edelman also went on to say that he doesn't believe Jon Gruden didn't know that what he was saying was wrong and offensive.

“I don’t know Jon Gruden personally, I’ve never met him,” Edelman added. “But it’s a different situation here to think that what he said, he didn’t know that what he was saying would offend someone.”

Also Read

Dakota Randall @DakRandallNESN During the Jon Gruden conversation on "Inside the NFL," Julian Edelman gave some interesting insight into how the Patriots internally handled the George Floyd murder. During the Jon Gruden conversation on "Inside the NFL," Julian Edelman gave some interesting insight into how the Patriots internally handled the George Floyd murder. https://t.co/ARgZEQVNcP

Julian Edelman has been known to address controversial issues in the past. Los Angeles Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson had an Instagram post last year that contained an anti-Semitic quote. Edelman contacted Jackson about it and had an open conversation about the hurt that the quote may have caused other Jewish people, including himself.

Edited by LeRon Haire