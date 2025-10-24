Justin Herbert's GF Madison Beer turns heads in black crop top at So-Fi stadium cheering for Chargers QB on TNF vs. Vikings

Justin Herbert’s girlfriend, Madison Beer, attended cheered for him this week on Thursday Night Football as the Los Angeles Chargers competed against the Minnesota Vikings. Herbert recorded 227 yards in passing to help his team win 37-10.Beer was at SoFi Stadium to support Herbert and shared a glimpse of her outing on Instagram. She shared videos with her friends while cheering for her beau. The American singer wore a black crop top for her outing.Justin Herbert's GF Madison Beer at So-Fi stadium cheering for Chargers QB/@madisonbeerJustin Herbert recorded three touchdown passes to complete 16 touchdowns for the season. He also surpassed the 2,000-yard mark in passing this season.After his Week 8 outing, he has 2,140 yards in passing. Justin Herbert's GF Madison Beer announces new albumA few days before attending Justin Herbert’s game, Madison Beer surprised her fans by announcing her new album, My Locket. She shared an Instagram post detailing the project.She also shared a candid snap of herself holding a locket and, in the caption, reflected on her excitement.&quot;Locket , my new album , will be yours 1.16 you can preorder it now - link is in my bio (♡ ˘͈ ᵕ ˘͈ ) i really can’t believe i’m sayin this. this album means the world to me, i’ve never been so proud or excited about something n i am soooooo beyond excited for u to listen :’)) this project is my world and metaphorically / literally my heart 🪽🪽 locket 1.16 !!!&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJustin Herbert and Madison Beer went public with their relationship earlier this month. After months of rumors, they confirmed they were dating ahead of the Chargers’ Week 5 game against the Washington Commanders.Beer attended the game with her friends and shared a romantic kiss with the NFL star on the sidelines. However, the Chargers had a tough time in Week 5, as they lost 27-10. Herbert recorded 166 passing yards in the game.