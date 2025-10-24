  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Justin Herbert's GF Madison Beer turns heads in black crop top at So-Fi stadium cheering for Chargers QB on TNF vs. Vikings

Justin Herbert's GF Madison Beer turns heads in black crop top at So-Fi stadium cheering for Chargers QB on TNF vs. Vikings

By Ankita Yadav
Published Oct 24, 2025 12:51 GMT
Justin Herbert
Justin Herbert's GF Madison Beer (Image Source: Getty)

Justin Herbert’s girlfriend, Madison Beer, attended cheered for him this week on Thursday Night Football as the Los Angeles Chargers competed against the Minnesota Vikings. Herbert recorded 227 yards in passing to help his team win 37-10.

Ad

Beer was at SoFi Stadium to support Herbert and shared a glimpse of her outing on Instagram. She shared videos with her friends while cheering for her beau. The American singer wore a black crop top for her outing.

Justin Herbert&#039;s GF Madison Beer at So-Fi stadium cheering for Chargers QB/@madisonbeer
Justin Herbert's GF Madison Beer at So-Fi stadium cheering for Chargers QB/@madisonbeer

Justin Herbert recorded three touchdown passes to complete 16 touchdowns for the season. He also surpassed the 2,000-yard mark in passing this season.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

After his Week 8 outing, he has 2,140 yards in passing.

Justin Herbert's GF Madison Beer announces new album

A few days before attending Justin Herbert’s game, Madison Beer surprised her fans by announcing her new album, My Locket. She shared an Instagram post detailing the project.

She also shared a candid snap of herself holding a locket and, in the caption, reflected on her excitement.

Ad
"Locket , my new album , will be yours 1.16 you can preorder it now - link is in my bio (♡ ˘͈ ᵕ ˘͈ ) i really can’t believe i’m sayin this. this album means the world to me, i’ve never been so proud or excited about something n i am soooooo beyond excited for u to listen :’)) this project is my world and metaphorically / literally my heart 🪽🪽 locket 1.16 !!!" she wrote.
Ad
Ad

Justin Herbert and Madison Beer went public with their relationship earlier this month. After months of rumors, they confirmed they were dating ahead of the Chargers’ Week 5 game against the Washington Commanders.

Beer attended the game with her friends and shared a romantic kiss with the NFL star on the sidelines. However, the Chargers had a tough time in Week 5, as they lost 27-10. Herbert recorded 166 passing yards in the game.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up over ten million reads.

Know More

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications