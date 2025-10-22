“Crying, screaming, sobbing”- Justin Herbert’s GF Madison Beer shares major career update 2 days after viral teaser hits 500,000+ likes on Instagram

LA Chargers quaterback Justin Herbert’s girlfriend, Madison Beer, revealed a major career update on Wednesday. She announced that her new album, “Locket,” will come out on Jan. 16.Beer shared the news on Instagram.“Locket, my new album, will be yours 1.16… I’ve never been so proud or excited about something… This project is my world 🪽🪽,” Beer wrote.She also reposted it on her story, sharing her feelings about the upcoming album.&quot;Crying, screaming, sobbing,” Beer wrote.Source: (Via Instagram/ @madisonbeer)This announcement came after the singer teased a project with a viral Instagram screengrab on Sunday. It showed her in a black-and-white scene outside a house, and the post got over 525,000 likes.The teaser was for the video for her new song, “Bittersweet,&quot; which dropped on Tuesday. The song's video showed her going through a breakup with her boyfriend, played by actor Sean Kaufman from &quot;The Summer I Turned Pretty.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe was at the Chargers-Colts Week 7 game at SoFi Stadium, cheering for Herbert. Indianapolis defeated LA 38-24.A Colts fan named Erik took a selfie with Beer in the background and it went viral.Beer and Herbert hard launched their relationship on Oct. 5 with a sideline kiss before the Chargers’ game at SoFi Stadium. Beer stood near the field with friends when Herbert walked over. He gave her a quick kiss, shook hands with her friends and kissed her again before jogging off.Justin Herbert’s GF Madison Beer made Victoria's Secret runway debutMadison Beer made her runway debut at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Brooklyn on Oct. 15. She wore a white corset, feathery angel wings and pink thigh-high boots. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBeer also performed her hit song “Make You Mine” live. She shared the stage with stars like Karol G, Missy Elliott and TWICE.As a debutant, she was caught on camera fangirling over Adriana Lima backstage. When Lima walked in wearing black lingerie and angel wings, Beer gasped and playfully shushed the camera.Victoria’s Secret posted the clip on Instagram.“All of us if Adriana Lima walked in 🙋‍♀️🫠,” Victoria's Secret wrote.The video went viral, getting 14.5 million views, 956,000 likes and 24,000 shares.